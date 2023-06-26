Tyrone man won’t be held back by brain cancer

Patrick Grant, an Omagh man living with brain cancer, is taking on an incredible challenge this summer to raise money and awareness for local charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The Tyrone man, who is now living in Co Down, aims to cycle a 3,000km lap of Ireland and climb three of Ireland’s highest mountain peaks in just three weeks.

He is calling this the ‘3-3-3 Challenge’.

Patrick will begin his epic adventure on July 1, setting out from the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, before cycling around the entire coastline of Ireland.

Along the way, Patrick will stop to hike the three of the highest peaks in the country; Croke Patrick in Co Mayo, Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry and Slieve Donard in Co Down, the highest peak in the Mourne Mountains.

Patrick’s motivations for taking on this challenge are deeply personal: Last year, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Explaining why he chose to take on the challenge, Patrick said, “In November 2022, I was diagnosed with Grade 3 Glioma, which is a type of brain cancer. The last few months have been a whirlwind.

“From the birth of our daughter just weeks prior to my diagnosis, to losing my job, attending hospital appointments, and undergoing surgery, radiotherapy and chemo.

“Initially, I felt hopelessly lost,” said Patrick.

ATTITUDE

However, with the passage of time, Patrick’s attitude to his situation changed.

“Thankfully, I had the full love and support of my family, and friends, and I could not have managed without them.

“My journey has made me realise the devastating impact cancer can have on people and their families; not only physically, but mentally, financially and socially, too.

“Thankfully, Friends of the Cancer Centre is here to support people like me through it.

“They provided a wealth of information and services, and were able to point me in the right direction when I needed it most.”

Patrick continued, “Friends of the Cancer Centre is dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

“The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work, which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

“Friends of the Cancer Centre relies on the generosity of the local community, and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefiting patients and their families.”

Commenting on the awe-inspiring strength Patrick is demonstrating by taking on the 3-3-3, Sarah Wilson from Friends of the Cancer Centre, remarked, “We are truly amazed and humbled by Patrick’s determination to take on this incredible challenge.

“He is a remarkable man, and it is a pleasure to support him as he takes on his 3-3-3 Challenge, and we look forward to welcoming him home after he crosses the finish line. The money raised through Patrick’s challenge will make a real difference to our work which supports patients and families across Northern Ireland.”

If you would like to support Patrick in his challenge, you can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/patrick-grant-333challenge Or, if you are interested in taking part in your own challenge or holding an event for Friends of the Cancer Centre, please contact the charity on 028 9069 9393 or visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com