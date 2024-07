The family of a Tyrone man who wrote a book before succumbing to cancer have said they hope his story will benefit others who are facing similar experiences.

Aidan McAleese, originally from Moy, passed away in July 2021 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Prior to his death, Aidan, who lived in Crumlin and worked as a teacher in St Genevieve’s High School in Belfast for 28 years, said it had always been a life-long dream to write a book.

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, the late Tyrone man’s wife Anne remarked, “Aidan had always talked about writing a childhood memoir about all the antics him and friends would get up to growing up around the Moy.

“It was really just for his own sake, however, when he was first diagnosed with cancer, he had asked his mother about what treatment his dad had received when he faced the same battle.

“She wasn’t sure, so Aidan though it would be important to start writing about his treatment so his own family would know what he had to go through.”

Whilst only a couple of dozen copies were initially printed for close friends and family, Aidan’s family now hope to make his book, ‘Welcome to Wherever You Are: My Life and Cancer’ more readily available for anyone who may relate to, or benefit from his story.

“The book starts with Aidan getting the call about his diagnosis,” continued Anne.

“Throughout different chapters he focuses on his childhood, his career, his faith, his cancer journey, and he even included a few reviews of books he read throughout his life.

“Some of his friends and family haven’t been able to read it because they say they can hear his voice in their head and struggle to continue.

“Our daughter Éirinn managed to read four pages but also had to stop, but I believe it is an important story to be shared. It’s Aidan’s legacy.”

Regarding the impact of the book, Anne said that some of those who read it who had dealt with other, or similar illnesses, have commented on the importance of recognising specific causes and symptoms which, if detected early, might just save lives.

“A few readers have said the book inspired them to look at their diet in order to help themselves.

“In the months before Aidan’s diagnosis, he had been complaining almost every single day about having heart burn, but he always would have put it down to his fondness for Magners cider.

“It didn’t seem natural so I would urge anyone who is dealing with chronic heartburn, or any other symptoms that may be linked with bowel cancer, to go and checked out.”

Other common symptoms of bowel cancer include changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, bleeding from the rectum, abdomen or back pain, lumps, bloating, weight-loss or feeling tired for no reason.

Regarding the future of Aidan’s book, Anne added, “We printed the first couple of dozen copies exclusively for friends and family but ideally, it would be wonderful to have the book officially published and available to the public.

“Ideally, I would like to make the book available online in the near future.

“If anyone is interested in reading it and wants to pay for it, that’s fine, but if not, that’s OK too.

“Because if Aidan’s story can bring comfort or strength to anyone who may need it, then it has served its purpose, and his legacy will live on.”