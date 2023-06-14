Tyrone musican launches new podcast focusing on self improvement

A Tyrone musician has vowed to ‘get the finger out’ as he launches a new podcast focusing on bettering himself.

Having struggled in recent years with alcoholism and addiction, Darryl Quinn, also known by the stage name ‘Buskerman’, is on a mission to discover his best self with the launch of the ‘Get The Finger Out’ podcast, and wants to invite you along on a journey of self-improvement.

The Dungannon musician explained, “It’s all about breaking the stigma in order to help others realise that they’re not alone as I share my story on life and mental health, while researching new ideas on how to handle things.

“I intend to try new age holistic treatments as well as face some of own fears such as skydiving, hypnosis and ice baths.”

Darryl will also invite a range of guests along to join him, sharing their own personal experiences of dealing with addiction, trauma, or any other struggles they have overcome in life.

“I have a few guests lined up,” he explains, “but I would love to hear from others who would like to share their story with hopes of inspiring others to overcome their struggles.”

Darryl’s podcast will also feature a new ‘weekly goal’ in which he undertakes ‘simple good habits’, such as drinking more water, making his bed on a daily basis… in what he describes as ‘climbing the triangle of self-actualisation’.

Darryl belives his approach offers something different from other self-help podcasts.

He explains, “Most self-help podcasts are all from somebody at the top of the mountain, but as of now, I still have a long way to go and that is why I want people to join me.”

Like most who have struggled with addiction and trauma issues, Darryl has a story to tell.

He said a minor disagreement with his family lead him to pursue the adventure of a life-time, and also set him on his path to addiction.

“I just decided to drop it all and go busking in Belfast one day.

“I managed to make enough money to then make my way to England .where I spent a few months busking around Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Canterbury.”

Having then met a girl in Canterbury, Darryl settled there for a few weeks. but eventually moved on, and made his way to Europe.

“My first busk on the mainland was in Amsterdam, and I managed to make 80 Euros in one day.

“My voice was getting better, life was good, and I was living the dream; travelling, meeting people, it was all great, but by that point I had developed a habit of drinking every day.

“I would wake up in a different hostel or whatever sofa I had slept on the night before in whatever country I was in, drink enough water to start busking, then make enough money to drink alcohol that night again.

“It became my lifestyle, and I didn’t see it as a problem, until I met a girl in Germany who made me realise that it was.

“We then moved to Australia, and things got really bad. I had been attending AA meetings, but when that relationship failed, I started drinking even more, and became a very messy drunk.”

Concerned for the situation he found himself in, Darryl decided to return home to Ireland, where he started gigging around bars and ‘making good money’.

Hr even appeared on several reality TV shows such as, ‘There’s No Place Like Tyrone’, ‘Beauty Queen and Single’, and ‘Secret Crush’, which then ended up being featured on Channel 4’s ‘Gogglebox’.

However, Darryl was still drinking, struggling to save money, and his mental health was suffering greatly.

“In April last year, I went to rehab in Newry for three months,” he said, adding, “I learned a lot about mental health there.

“I realised that I was always trying to figure myself out in order to try and control my drinking, but at that point, I had to face the fact that I am an alcoholic.

“So, I want this podcast to be something that people can listen to, relate to and realise that they’re not alone in their struggles.

“Our issues don’t need to go unspoken.

“The more open we are about mental health and addiction, the more we can start to heal.”

Darryl is currently still working as a musician having formed the ‘Buskerman Band’ with his partner, Laura McCool, and Dungannon native, Austin Logan.

The trio are currently working on new music that is due to be released in the near future.

If you would like to watch or listen to the ‘Get The Finger Out’ podcast, it is available on YouTube and all major streaming sites.