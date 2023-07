THE weekly Parkrun events across Tyrone on Saturday morning were themed to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

In Omagh, a total of 117 people ran, jogged or walked the course close to the town’s Leisure Complex.

Everyone celebrated the 75th anniversary of the NHS with a round of applause.

Advertisement

The NHS was also celebrated at Parkruns in Dungannon and Cookstown.

The Department of Health’s permanent secretary, Peter May, welcomed the opportunity for people to gather together to show their support for the health service when he joined a Parkrun in Belfast.

“It’s really good that Parkrun is joining with the NHS today to mark 75 years of the NHS being in existence,” he said.

“It’s a chance for people to come together to show their support for the organisation and to take part in some physical activity which is something we all think is great for everybody’s health.”