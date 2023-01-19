Tyrone student wins Choice Housing prize

A DUNAMANAGH student at Queen’s University has been named as one of the recipients of the Choice Housing Prize, aimed at supporting students from Widening Participation (WP) backgrounds to achieve academic excellence and to complete their studies.

Patrick Gormley (engineering and physical sciences), studying physics will now receive £1,000 in recognition of his academic attainments alongside two others: Katie Stevenson (medicine, health, and life sciences), who is studying dentistry Nicole Beck (arts, humanities and social sciences) currently studying for a bachelor’s in politics.

The Prize, which is now in its fourth year was launched in 2019 and provides financial support to students in order to facilitate the completion of their studies.

The financial support is provided to students who have participated in either the Pathway Opportunity Programme or Senior Academy Programme, both key Queen’s initiatives delivered by the University’s Widening Participation Unit (WPU).

Ted Jensen from Queen’s Widening Participation Unit said, “We are extremely grateful to Choice Housing for their continued support of this impactful award. Prestigious prizes such as these enable us to recognise students for their academic achievements, celebrate their success and support them through their studies. Financial support is particularly important for students from Widening Participation backgrounds, and we are continually seeking to increase the support available to these students.

“I wish to congratulate the three recipients and thank Choice Housing for their generous support.”

For further information about Widening Access programmes at Queen’s, please visit www.qub.ac.uk/directorates/sgc/wpu/ or to find out more about supporting students at Queen’s, please contact Sorcha Mac Laimhin (s.maclaimhin@qub.ac.uk).