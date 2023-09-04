Tyrone trailblazer Eddie Devlin leaves a rich legacy

A NAME synonymous down through the generations with Tyrone and Coalisland GAA, Eddie Devlin, passed away last Thursday at the age of 93.

Mr Devlin was a central figure in the trailblazing Tyrone teams of the 1940s and 1950s and is regarded across the board as one of the county’s true greats.

He captained Tyrone to back-to-back All-Ireland Minor Championships in 1947 and 1948, an immensely significant achievement as the first national titles of any description in the county’s history.

Advertisement

Tyrone’s victory over Mayo in the All-Ireland Minor final of 1946 was also notable for the manner of victory. The records show that Tyrone trailed by 4-2 to a single point at half-time and Eddie’s move from centre-half-back to midfield was pivotal in a miraculous comeback from the gallant Red Hands.

In his celebrated book ‘The GAA in Tyrone 1884-1984′, the late Joseph Martin wrote of the minor team’s historic victory, “The final score was: Tyrone 4-4 Mayo 4-3.

‘Amid scenes of unprecedented excitement and rejoicing, the Tyrone captain Eddie Devlin was presented with the Thomas Markham Cup. At last, Tyrone had won an All Ireland title.”

He went on to captain the minors to All Ireland glory again the following year, 1948, when they beat Dublin.

From the famous Devlin footballing family, Eddie lined out in the O’Neill Cup final in Pomeroy in 1946 at just 16 years of age alongside his brothers Jim, Paddy and Barry, when Coalisland beat Dromore to win the senior county final.

Mr Devlin also won three MacRory Cup medals with St Patrick’s College, Armagh in 1945, 1946, and 1947. He was part of the celebrated St Patrick’s team (again with his brother Jim) that won the first-ever Hogan Cup competition in 1946 in the famous final against St Jarlath’s of Tuam. He also won a Sigerson Cup with UCD in 1953.

Mr Devlin made 68 Tyrone senior appearances between 1946 and 1958, his first when he was only 16.

Advertisement

He was a key player that was unfortunate to succumb to Galway on a score of 0-8 to 0-6 in Tyrone seniors’ first All Ireland semi-final in 1956.

The headline in the Irish Press the following day read: ‘Gallant Tyrone lose – but not disgraced’. Galway captain John Mongan who went on to lift the Sam Maguire Cup described the game against Tyrone as ‘The longest hour I have ever known in football’.

A second Ulster title was won a year later with Mr Devlin captaining the side against Derry, deputising for Iggy Jones who was injured.

It was described as ‘a thrilling, pulsating game’ with a report of the time hailing Eddie Devlin as ‘a wonderful centre-half-back who broke up successive Derry attacks and sent Tyrone on the offensive’.

Tyrone won a great Ulster final by 1-9 to 0-10. However, they were unable to reach those same heights in the All Ireland semi-final, losing to Louth who went on to win the final. But by any metric it was a richly productive career from a player who is widely recognised as one of the greatest footballers in the county’s history.

For many years Mr Devlin had a dental practice in Dungannon until his retirement. A popular, quietly spoken and humble man, he enjoyed nothing more than a round of golf and spending time with his family.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Teresa and will be fondly remembered by his family circle including son Owen and daughters Rosmary and Alice. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.