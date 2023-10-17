Tyrone woman supports grieving families through baby loss

CANDLES burned bright right across the North last night as bereaved parents marked the end of Baby Loss Awareness week.

The ‘Wave of Light’ is a global ceremony in which families around the world pause at 7pm, taking a moment to light a candle in memory of their little one.

And while for this year, Baby Loss Awareness week has drawn to a close, one local woman spends every day endeavouring to support those who are struggling with the profound impact of baby loss.

Catherine Muldoon, an Omagh native, spoke to the Tyrone Herald about the role she plays within the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting families who have experienced the loss of a baby.

HONOURED

“I am so honoured to work for such an important cause,” Catherine began. “I lost my first child in 2015 and, to be honest, I never really processed it.”

Catherine found that she had a profound understanding of the impact that losing a pregnancy or infant can have and wished to use her experience to help others.

“When I had my next two children it changed my life. I then decided I really wanted to help people who have been through baby loss.”

After crossing paths with the charity’s founder Louise Taylor, everything fell into place for Catherine and she began work for it in August 2022.

“I think it’s important to normalise talking about baby loss and one thing I value about working for the charity is the opportunity to help bring people together.

“One of our main aims at Little Forget Me Nots is to help those affected by baby loss find a way to live with the grief of losing a little one.”

A unique feature of the charity is that they focus on alternative methods of coping with grief and emphasize how creative expression can promote healing.

“Art therapy has great benefits in terms of dealing with grief and loss and using your hands helps the brain process emotions easier.”

This year during Baby Loss Awareness week, the Little Forget Me Nots Trust organised candle-making sessions at six locations in the North – including Omagh.

Held last Friday at The Kitchen restaurant, the heart-warming workshop allowed 15 locals to create their own personalized candles, symbolizing an enduring connection with their departed little ones.

“Our sessions took place all across Northern Ireland, but being a proud Omagh native, I was particularly keen on making sure we had one right here in my hometown.

“We understand the significance of being alongside bereaved families not only on an emotional level but also in their own communities, especially during a very intense time like Baby Loss Awareness Week,” Catherine continued.

“I’m thrilled to share that our Omagh session was fully booked and It’s heart-warming to see the demand for support in the Tyrone area, and we’re grateful to be in a position to provide it, even though it’s a bittersweet reality.”

HOPE AND UNITY

In what is a poignant week for many, invaluable charities such as the Little Forget Me Nots Trust stand as a beacon of hope and unity for all those who have been through the loss of a child.

If you have been affected by baby loss and feel you would benefit from the support of the Little Forget Me Nots Trust you can find more information on their Facebook or using the ‘Contact’ form on their website.