STRABANE man and President of Ulster GAA, Ciarán McLaughlin will take part in a sponsored skydive later this month in memory of ‘great GAA man’ Barry Langan.

The skydive has been organised by Barry Langan’s son Dara in memory of his late father who passed away from blood cancer in October of last year.

Barry was a well-known member and former player at Urney while Dara is a youth player at Strabane Sigersons. Dara along with his best friends Rian Coyle, Rian Patton and Hayden Snodgrass are all taking part in the charity skydive.

All monies raised by the event on June 23 will go to the Anthony Nolan Charity which saves and improves the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

So far the group has raised over £10,000 through a Just Giving page and in-person donations.

Speaking to the Chronicle Ciarán McLaughlin said that he wanted to join the skydive because he was inspired by the boys’ fundraising and spirit.

He said, “The boys approached me in May asking me if I would take part and pardon the pun I jumped at the opportunity.

“Barry was a great GAA man and to pay tribute to him and raise money in his honour is a privilege.”

Mr McLaughlin added, “Dara and the other boys are a real credit to their parents and what they have done with their fundraising efforts is to be commended.”

Dara Langan also said he would like to thank everyone who has donated to the cause so far.

Dara said, “We all really appreciate everyone who has taken the time to read our story and who have donated to this very worthy cause and we will do everything that we can to raise awareness for something that is now close to my family’s heart.

“My dad would have moved heaven and earth for us all. He was always there for me, Sarah and Fionn.

“I know that he will be remembered as a good man. He was well-known and well-liked.”

You can donate to this cause on their Go Fund Me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/barrychute