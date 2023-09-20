Ulster Rugby train in Strabane as part of local club’s centenary

THE Ulster Rugby men’s senior squad held a successful day of training at Melvin last week, as part of Strabane Rugby Club’s centenary celebrations.

The day of training on Monday was watched by club members and pupils from Strabane Academy, Holy Cross, and Castlederg High and was a fantastic opportunity for people to see professional players in action.

This was the first time in ten years that Ulster Rugby had visited Strabane and the first time the provincial team has called on a local club since the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking after the training session, which also included a meet and greet for local fans, a spokesperson for Strabane RFC said that he would like to thank Ulster Rugby for the special day.

They said, “A hundred thanks to everyone involved and it was a real treat to see our youngsters meet their heroes and get autographs and those all-important selfies. Good luck to Ulster for the season, and thanks for your great work with our community today.”

2023 marks the 100th anniversary for Strabane RFC. Ssecretary Bob Dillon told the Strabane Chronicle about what a special year this has been for the club.

Bob commented, “It has been a fantastic year and we have had so many brilliant events to celebrate the 100 years of the club. They will all culminate on November 3, at a gala dinner at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh.”