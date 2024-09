WITH the autumn and winter season now on the doorstep, Christ Church has a number of upcoming events and activities.

On Friday (September 13) a table quiz is being held in the Parish Hall, on the Bowling Green at 7.30pm. With a maximum of four per team, everyone is welcome to come along.

The cost is £10/person to include refreshments.

Advertisement

On Saturday September 14 a new venture will take place in the Parish Hall: Coffee and a Prayer. Come along from 10.30am to 12noon and step away from a busy world, enjoy a light continental breakfast and spend some time in prayer.

On Sunday September 15 as well as the usual 11.30am service, at 5.45pm a free barbecue will take place in the hall followed by Cafe Church at 6.30pm when Rev John will recount his recent visit to Peru.

On Saturday September 21, a fundraising coffee morning will be held in the Parish Hall from 10am – 12 noon. Come along for some delicious treats as the parish raises funds towards a new floor and heating system required for the church building.

Parishioner Philip Smith is also currently undertaking a fundraising vintage motorcycle ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

l You can follow Philip’s progress on the parish Facebook page.