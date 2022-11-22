Vic’Tori’ous! Strabane girl claims Ulster Championship

STRABANE claimed success at the recent Ulster Championships in Jackson’s hotel in Ballybofey when a young lady from the town was crowned under-11 Ulster Champion.

Tori McLaughlin battled past hordes of other contestants to emerge triumphant at the competition, which saw dancers from all across the country competing for the top prize.

Eleven-year-old Tori, a student of the prestigious Derry-based McConomy Bradley Doherty School, has been a keen Irish dancer for many years, but as her mum Stephanie tells, things have really begun looking up for Tori in recent years.

“Tori’s dancing has really taken off in the last year. She’s always competed in Fheis and the like, but ever since Covid restrictions have lapsed, she’s come on leaps and bounds. The last time Tori competed in the Ulster Championships in 2019 she came last, so this only shows just how well her progression has escalated since then.

“In the past year, Tori has come fifth in the All-Ireland championships and seventh in the World championships and will be going to Montreal in Canada in February to compete in the World’s again. Everyone is ecstatic at Tori’s success. She’s never won anything like this at all and everyone is super proud of her.”

In concluding, Stephanie would like to put out a thank you to everyone who has supported Tori. She said, “The support the town has shown Tori has been wonderful. We would love to thank everyone for their messages and kind words following Tori’s success; here’s to many more!”