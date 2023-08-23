‘Walk for Sean’ raises thousands for two worthy charitable causes

A CHARITY walk, which took place amidst the winds and rains at Dungannon has helped to raise more than £17,000 for two worthy causes in fond and dear memory of Sean Somerville.
Organised by loving members of the Somerville family, the ‘Walk for Sean’, which took place at Dungannon Park last month, saw an incredible £12,000 raised for Inspire, Dungannon, and £5,025 in aid of NI Chest, Heart & Stroke.
Inspire, which has a local branch at 8 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, was a charity that was ‘very close to Sean’s heart’. The charity work together with people living with mental health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions to ensure that they live with dignity and realise their full potential. Meanwhile, Chest, Heart & Stroke is a charity that are currently leading the fight against chest, heart and stroke illnesses in Northern Ireland. The organisation also supports people affected by these illnesses.
The Somerville family have described Sean as ‘an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend’.
“He was so kind-natured; a gentle soul, who had time for everyone,” they said. “He enjoyed his life.
“He loved his family and his friends, and was deeply-loved by all who knew him.
“Sean will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Following the ‘Walk for Sean’, entertainment and a special raffle on the night was held at Donaghy’s Bar.