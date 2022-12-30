Warm tributes paid to former Beragh cleric

THE communities of Beragh and Ballinderry were left saddened last week by the passing of Reverend Canon Harry Moore who died peacefully on December 22 in hospital, aged 89.

Rev Moore will be fondly remembered for his dedication to the church and endless cross-community work.

Born in the city of Cork in 1933, his family were natives of West Cork were his maternal grandparents are laid to rest beside Sam Maguire in the graveyard at St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway.

Ordained in 1955, Reverend Moore worked as a curate in the Armagh diocese before serving in Clogherney Parish Church, Beragh, from 1963 until 1981.

He then moved to Ballindery in 1981, where he remained until his retirement in 2009.

Having studied part of his degree in Irish at Trinity College, Dublin, Rev Moore was also one of very few within the Church of Ireland who spoke the language.

Described as ‘a man of the Church who always tried to bring people together’, he worked with the Ballinderry Historical Society and often led cross-community trips for the people of his parish.

Rev Moore also worked closely alongside Fr Donnelly of Ballinderry in efforts to unite the people of their parish. At his funeral service, Fr Donnelly did a reading of the Lord’s Prayer in Irish.

Aside from his passion and dedication to the Church, Rev Moore was a keen farmer who bred Hereford and Simmental cattle and worked tirelessly as a spokesman for the community during the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in 2001.

He also had a passion for vintage vehicles and was instrumental in the organisation of the Ballindery Church’s annual vintage rally.

“When his coffin passed on its way to Ballinderry, two men stood out on the side of the road with vintage tractors. It was a lovely tribute,” said Rev Moore’s daughter, Christine.

“People from both sides of the community came to the wake and the funeral. We are heartened by the esteem and support of the local community.”

Reunited with his late wife, Eileen, Rev Moore will be missed by his children John, Andrew and Christine and grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Cara, Clara and Joe.