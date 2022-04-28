WATCH: Happiness blooms at local gardening group for disabled

‘Sow and Grow’ nurtures fun and friendships, reports Emmet McElhatton

For most of us, Monday is typically the dreariest day of the week; 24 hours that are to be clambered over or, if it comes to it, waded through.

However, when I paid a visit to the Ulster American Folk Park on Monday to meet a group of gardeners – all who live with a disability of some kind – it was as though I had stepped into an alternate universe where the Monday blues had no domain.

We were at the Folk Park to meet members of Leonard Cheshire’s Omagh Sow and Grow – a group which for some 20 years has been brightening up the lives of local people affected by disability.

The group is diverse, and the challenges which each of the gardeners face in their every day lives are unique, however, they are all connected by one universal belief: That ‘Sow and Grow’ has been, and remains, a profound force for good in their lives.

But, recently, concerns regarding the future of the group have emerged.

Leonard Cheshire, the charity which funds Sow and Grow, cannot promise that this financial support will be extended beyond next March.

The gardeners and volunteers fear that, if this funding tap is turned off, the very existence of the group could be threatened.

Still, our visit provided an opportunity for the gardeners to allow the outside world a peek into the precious and delicate social enterprise which they have cultivated over the decades, and to show us all why, therefore, Sow and Grow must be sustained for decades more.

We were met at the main entrance of the Folk Park and led to the home of the Sow and Grow gardeners by genial uncle of the group, Liam Mimnagh.

As we approached the polytunnels, which at that moment housed a handful of the Sow and Grow gardeners, the craic and conversation spilled out through the door. Inside, the prevailing atmosphere was one of fun and high spirits.

Liam showed us around.

“At the moment, all the people you can see working away here are getting prepared for the Omagh Gardening Association’s yearly show which runs this Saturday,” said Liam.

A few women sat around a work bench, hand-shoveling soil into pots.

“This is Elaine,” said Liam, “she’s one of our volunteers. And this here,” pointing at one of the gardeners, “is Trouble!”

“With a capital T,” guffawed the woman.

“Tighten yourself up,” said Liam, “we are supposed to be working!”

Everyone let out a big laugh.

It’s clear that there is a lot more going on here than gardening. This isn’t just a training camp for those with aspiring green fingers. It’s a place for friends to meet, speak and laugh.

“This place is half about the gardening, and half about the social interaction and fun of the whole thing. Come with me until you meet Bridie…” invited Liam.

Liam led us to a poytunnel in which long, towering leeks were growing.

Bridie, the partially-sighted lady who was responsible for the planting, caring and cultivation of these leeks, was led, by Kate, another volunteer, to check up on the development of her hard work.

“Oh my God,” said Bridie, running the leeks through her hands. “That’s absolutely amazing.”

With a bit of help from Liam, Bridie unearthed one of her ‘prize-winning’ alliums and proudly shook the soil from its stalk.

Bridie told us, “I’ve been coming here for more years than I care to remember.

“I’ve been with Leonard Cheshire – the fantastic charity who fund this place – for 15 or 20 years. We use to have a garden out at the MACCA centre at Mullaghmore, but we are down here about ten years.”

I asked Bridie what she and the other gardeners get out of Sow and Grow.

“I love coming here for the chat, the conversation and the craic,” said Bridie.

“It’s amazing! You know, for two years we couldn’t come because of Covid, then we got back in June or July and, you know what, it made such a difference in my life.

“I’m visually impaired, which, basically, leaves you with less options than most people in terms of the things you can do.”

Bridie continued, “But I come here and I’m transported to another planet; I love getting to see and hear Kate, Liam, Martin, Elaine, Anne-Marie, and all the gang, it’s just class.”

The smile then faded from Bridie’s face as she considered the doubt that has been recently cast over the long-term future of the group.

“It makes such a difference to people with disabilities to come to something like this,” she said.

“If it closed, I don’t know what we would do.

“Honestly, we’d probably be running to the doctor looking for more anti-depressant tablets.

“It does us the world of good to come down here and have a cup of tea and a laugh, and if it ended it would be a big, big loss.”

All those in Bridie’s company seconded her sentiments, unanimously agreeing that the combination of gardening and friendship offered by Leonard Cheshire’s Omagh Sow and Grow was something that made their lives richer, fuller and happier.

Martin McElhatton started out 20 years ago as a Sow and Grow gardener and now he is a volunteer. In truth, such is the easy-going, egalitarian nature of the group, there isn’t much difference between the two.

“I’ve been here a lifetime and I love the place. We could do with more days down here, certainly not less.

“Every single one of us look forward to coming down here on a Monday morning, and if we could get down everyday, we probably would,” said Martin.

But, in spite of the positive influence this group plays in our community, when speaking with Jackie Kelly, senior community coordinator with Leonard Cheshire, she was unable to guarantee funding beyond March of next year.

She said, “At the moment, everything is fine and the garden is remaining as it is.

“There have been rumours that funding may be getting pulled and they have spiralled out of control, but, as the manager of the service, I can say that the garden is remaining for the next year anyway.”

Both the Sow and Grow gardeners and volunteers, eternally appreciative of Leonard Cheshire’s work to date, now hope that the organisation which has supported them for so long, can continue to do so for years to come.