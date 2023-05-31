Wellbeing for women in Tyrone

The Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown recently played host to a well-being fair for women from across Tyrone.

Organised by Women’s Aid, the event provided an opportunity for women from across the county to meet, talk and consider way to maintain, protect and enhance their mental and physical well-being.

The fair was tied to the Starfish project, an initiative that supports women who have been through the floating support service within Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Attracting a substantial turn out, the event further demonstrated and reinforced the need that exists for support services for local women, especially those who have been victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald, a spokesperson from Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid said, “We focus on supporting women to reintegrate into the local community by helping them make connections with organisations, and support services within the area.

“We offer opportunities for these women to build on their confidence and self-esteem through activities like coffee mornings, courses and classes, many of which help develop skills which can then lead to training, volunteering or employment opportunities.

“The well-Being fair at the Glenavon Hotel allowed over 27 agencies to come and make themselves available to the public, and the event was really well supported by the public who had the opportunity to learn more about the support agencies available to them in their local area and beyond.”

Should you need any help from Women’s Aid Mid Ulster, please ring 02886769300.

If you are in the Omagh area call 028 8224 1414. Those seeking help in the Strabane area should call 028 7141 6800

Those who need the domestic and sexual violence helpline can reach it on 0808 802 1414.