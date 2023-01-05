West Tyrone MP Begley ties the knot

WEST Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley, has commenced 2023 as a newly-married woman after she tied the knot last Friday.

Órfhlaith married 33-year-old Conor Carson from Greencastle in St Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore.

Fr O’Neill from Carrickmore and and Orfhlaith’s cousin, Fr Brian Conway, were celebrants at the Mass.

Fr Roland Colhoun from Greencastle also joined the couple at their reception in the Manor House Hotel, Co Fermanagh, where entertainment was provided by the Bleeding Cowboys.

The well-known Sinn Fein politician has been MP for West Tyrone since 2017. Her father, Sean, is widely-credited with being the mastermind behind much of Sinn Fein’s electoral success in recent decades.

The happy couple have been together for more than six years. They got engaged on February 13, 2021, at the Gortin Lakes, while out for a walk with their Westie, Molly.

Órfhlaith’s new husband, Conor, is employed by Adman Civil Projects Ltd, and still plays for Greencastle GAA in Division One of the Tyrone All-County League.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony and subsequent reception, were West Tyrone assembly members, Declan McAleer and Nicola Brogan, as well as a number of Fermanagh and Omagh councillors.

Messages of congratulations were sent to the happy couple by Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald; Martina Anderson; Upper Bann MLA, John O’Dowd; and many others.

It is understood that the happy couple are spending their first days of marriage locally, before travelling off on honeymoon.