Work begins on new Fivemiletown library building

WORK has begun on the new £1.5 million library in Fivemiletown.

Since the Fivemiletown Library closed its doors in 2021, local residents have had to travel to Enniskillen, Lisnaskea and Fintona to access library services.

With a business case previously approved by Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey, work had been expected to begin last autumn, however issues had delayed the project.

Last month, Libraries NI announced it had finally secured a contractor for the new build to replace the previous library that was demolished last year.

In a letter to the Council, chief executive, Jim O’Hagan, said it was hoped construction would begin in late summer. Now, the contractors are on site and work has started.

Local MLA, Deborah Erskine, who said she had been concerned the site would be left demolished without any sign of a new building, welcomed the news.

“Libraries are very much the fabric of local communities, providing an important service for our children, young people, right through to senior citizens. It is a free service of which everyone can benefit,” she said.

“To have such a facility removed in an area is very difficult.”

Ms Erskine said she had met with representatives from Libraries NI, and had been in touch with the Department in recent months about the new building, and was delighted to learn last month Russell Brothers had been appointed as contractors.

“This week, I was equally-glad to see the new contractors have begun work again,” she said.

“This is a multi-million pound investment into Fivemiletown. I know the local community are glad that the current eyesore will be redeveloped, and that the town can boast of a state-of-the-art facility in the near future.”