A YOUNG musician is preparing to defend her title at the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann as competitions get underway in Wexford this weekend.

Lauren McCullagh, aged 15, loves to shop and play Gaelic football with her friends – but there is one thing she does better than most.

The Plumbridge girl most recently won the Concepta Leonard cup at the Ulster Fleadh in Dromore, for her talented piano accordion playing.

And, having won two titles at last years Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, Lauren prepares for success this weekend as she makes the trip to compete in Wexford.

MUSCIAL JOURNEY

The All Ireland champion wound back the clock to when her love of Irish Traditional music first emerged.

“My musical journey started when I was seven years old and I learnt the tin whistle at primary school,” said Lauren, speaking with the Chronicle earlier in the week.

“This was the first time I had really been introduced to the joy of playing an instrument and I think this early exposure to Irish traditional music really inspired me to explore other instruments and styles.”

For Lauren’s ninth birthday, her only wish was for a new instrument.

“I hadn’t yet decided which one exactly so my mum and dad were a massive help.

“I remember mum saying that Nathan Carter played a gorgeous piano accordion,” remarked Lauren. “I lifted the smallest red piano box off the shelf and I was sold.

“I had no luck at the All Ireland my first year but I did get a massive eye opener for the incredible standard and talent that is expected.”

Following her first competition at ten-years-old in 2019, the Loreto Grammar School student returned to competition last year at the Ulster Fleadh following the pandemic.

She won the Concepta Leonard cup, and also marked a successful outing at the All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar.

“I couldn’t believe the luck I had last year in Mullingar,” Lauren remembered.

“ My accordion solo was on the Saturday evening and our groupa cheoil was on the Sunday morning.

“To win an All Ireland by myself and then with a group of my friends, I was living my own dream. We had lots of celebrations and fun.

“The whole weekend didn’t feel real, it was only the week later that I was finally understanding it all. It was incredible,” Lauren delighted.

ULSTER FLEADH 2024

Testament to the musician that she is, Lauren has experienced another successful Ulster Fleadh and can be commended for winning the Concepta Leonard cup for thesecond year running in Dromore recently.

“My Ulster Fleadh experience was filled with so many lifelong memories this year.

“Concepta was a fabulous musician and a true inspiration.

“To win back this cup for a second year in a row is an absolute honour and I’m more than grateful to have it back sitting on my shelf,” reflected Lauren.

Looking ahead to her impending trip to Wexford this weekend she continued, “I am super excited for the All Ireland Fleadh this year, to be back playing with my friends for my last year as an Under-15.

“I am not so nervous this year as I was so overwhelmed and grateful to have achieved all I did last year and this I owe to my very talented teacher Dr Ryan Hackett.”

She concluded, “His advice and guidance has made me the player I am today and has kept me focused and calm for Wexford.”