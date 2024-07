A BUDDING young country singer from Castlederg has hit the ground running with her first-ever single seeing success in the charts.

Lexi Rose Adams, a pupil at Edwards Primary School, recently wrote and recorded her first ever song, ‘Making Memories’.

The song was dedicated to her dad and grandas, and after its release on Father’s Day, has received a number of accolades including number three in the Irish Radio Top 10 and number four on Carlo FM Country Music Top 10.

The music video also gained over 20,000 views on Facebook, and aired on Hot Country TV, much to the delight of Lexi.

Next up, the ten-year-old is preparing to sing with some of the biggest names in country music locally, including Barry Kirwan and Hugo Duncan, at a concert in Portrush next weekend, but first – a much deserved week in sunny Spain.

Catching up with the Strabane Chronicle ahead of their trip, Lexi’s mum, Olivia, said, “Myself and Kenny are delighted to see her reaching for her dreams, because she just lights up when she starts to sing.

“It’s really lovely to hear radio stations playing her song, and Lexi has since went on to get a distinction in her Grade Three Musical Theatre which she completed at Much Ado Stage School in Castlederg.”

Although Lexi was born with a rare and complex form of epilepsy, the condition hasn’t held her back from doing what she loves.

Relaying Lexi’s appreciation and gratitude, Olivia continued, “Lexi would like to thank everyone who has bought her CD or downloaded from iTunes, Amazon or Spotify.

“It means so much.

“She has received nothing but kindness and encouragement from everyone and she can’t wait for everyone to hear her next song which is another catchy tune,” concluded Olivia.