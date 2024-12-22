Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Rose Loughran (née Alexander) 102, Strule Park, Omagh, Tyrone, BT78 5HW Peacefully, 21st December 2024 R.I.P. (Aged 101 Years). Beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Brendan (Ann) and Marie (Jim), loving granny of Kieran (Orla), Laura (Danny) and Clare (Johnny) and great-granny of Mia, Annie, Oisín, Matthew, Lucy, Dara and Una, dearest sister in law of Sadie. Reposing at the family home, today, Saturday 21st December from 7.30 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 23rd December at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Knockmoyle. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Gortmore Day Centre, c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy, may do so on the condolence section below. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has occurred of Helen Harte, late of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone/Derry City, Derry The death has taken place December 20th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Helen Harte late of Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Eastway, Derry. Much loved mother of Lisa (Colin), Fiona (Conor), Natalie (Shaun), Nicole (Shaun), Conor (Paula) and Leanne, dearly loved grandmother of Lucas, Cathair, Harry, Charlie, Keevea and Noah and sister of Gabrielle, Ceasar, Terry, Paul and the late Robert, Marie and Tony. Reposing at her daughter, Fiona Mc Geehans home, 11 Glenside, Strabane on Saturday (December 21st) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Monday (December 23rd) at 9.20a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the Derry City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred of Patricia Finlay late of Columban Terrace, Strabane, Tyrone The death has taken place December 21st 2024 at Melmount Manor of Patricia Finlay formerly of Columban Terrace, Strabane. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Willie Finlay and sister of William, Charlie, Bernard, Martin, Geraldine, Bernadette, Cathy and the late Michael, Isobel, Seamus and Margaret. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Saturday (December 21st) from 7p.m.to 8 p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Sunday (December 22nd) at 5p.m. to St Marys Church, Melmount. Requiem Mass on Monday (December 23rd) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Cloughcor. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred of Margaret McAneny (née Mc Ginley) 19 Owenreagh Drive, Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 9DR. The death has taken place December 20th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret Mc Aneny (née Mc Ginley) 19 Owenreagh Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Mark, mother-in-law Claire, dearly loved grandmother of Patrick, Liam, Daniel and the late baby Paul and sister of Kathleen, Ethna, James and John. Reposing at her home on Friday (December 20th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (December 22nd) at 11.50a.m. for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McCombe, Norman Thomas, December 18th 2024. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded with love), dearly beloved son of the late John and Matilda (Lila), much loved brother of Betty, Sadie, William, Robert, Ken and the late Stuart and Samuel. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 133, Bigwood Road, Donemana on Sunday 22nd December at 2.30 p.m., burial afterwards in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to ) W.H. & S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 26 (Respiratory Ward) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall”.

Armstrong (née Cooke) December 19, 2024 (peacefully), Ruby, 90 Morgan’s Hill Road, Cookstown, much loved wife of Wilbert, devoted mum of Heather, Brian, Claire and the late Susan, loving mother-in-law of Jennifer and cherished granny of Niamh, Scarlett and Alexander. Family are welcome to call at the home on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 December 2.00pm – 4.00pm and 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Sunday, 22 December at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.