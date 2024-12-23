Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Gladys Mary BUCHANAN (née Hamilton) 21st December, 2024 Peacefully at home 19, Terrydreen, Feeny (in the tender loving care of her family, in her 93rd year) much loved wife of the late George, devoted mum of Alma, Wendy, Julie and Gail, a loving mother-in-law, an adored grandmother, great-grandmother and a dear sister. Funeral leaving her late home on Monday 23rd December at 1.30 p.m., followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 1.45 p.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20, Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry BT47 2NL. All enquires to D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her entire family circle. “At home with the Lord.”

The death has occurred of Patsy White (née Gallagher) December 21st 2024 at the Foyle Hospice of Patsy White (née Gallagher) 68 Owenreagh Drive, Strabane and formerly of Coneyburrow, Lifford. Much loved mother of Martin, Jennifer, Shauna and Andrea, mother-in-law of Claire, Adrian, Paul and Stephen, dearly loved grandmother of Rory, Richard, Adrian, Lucy, Abby, Ciara, Lisa, Maria and Conor and sister of Rosaleen and the late Jim, Sally, Detta, Laura and baby Peggy. Reposing at her home on Sunday (December 22nd) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (December 23rd) at 1.30p.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road at 2p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. The house is private please on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

The death has occurred of Seamus Mc Devitt Peacefully, 21st December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Gabrielle, much loved father of Gary (Patricia), Linda (Kieran), Nigel (late Bernadette) and Trudy (Patrick), loving granda of Rebecca, Jamie, Gary, Erin, Katie and Ellen and great-granda of Lennon, dearest brother of Tony, Lawrence, Liz and the late Don, Pat, Marina and Billy. Reposing at the family home (14, Tulacorr Drive, Strabane BT82 8LQ), on Sunday 22nd December from 4 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday 24th December at 11.50 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him.

MOORE, December 21st, 2024 JAMES ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Peacefully at his late home, 22 Kilstrule Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, devoted father of James (Tam), Julie, Sharon (Alastair), Willie-John (Victoria) and Kenneth (Aisling), a cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Billy, Alfie, Megan, Alexander, Cathryn, Primrose, Clementine and Francesca, a great-grandfather of Ryan and a dear brother of Bob, Mary, Violet and the late Margaret, Willie-John and Anna. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday 3-9pm, Monday 2-9pm, Tuesday 2-6pm, Wednesday Family Time and Thursday 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Archie will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Heartbeat Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

GILMOUR, (née JOHNSTON) December 22nd, 2024 SARAH ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 59 Edenderry Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Hami), devoted mother Ian and Harold (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jonathan and Sarah a much loved sister of Mervyn (Muriel), Ivan (Joyce) and the late Daphne (late Franklin). House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty will be held in Edenderry Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Edenderry Presbyterian Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints” Psalm 116 v15.

McStravock (Clonoe), 22nd December 2024, Peggy (nee O’Neill) RIP. Wife of the late Joe RIP. Loving mother of Irene (Damien), Danny (Martina), Martin (Colette), Majella (Jarlath). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of the late James and Catherine O’Neill RIP. Sister of the late Maureen, Trea, John, Paddy and baby sister who died in infancy RIP. Sister in law of Dympna O’Neill. Peggy will be reposing at her home 192 Washingbay Road, Coalisland, BT71 5EG. Removal Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by the extended McStravock and O’Neill family circle and friends. St Martin pray for her. Wake will commence at 6pm on Sunday. Parking on Washingbay Road and it will be stewarded.

Campbell, at hospital Lorraine, late of Glenview Nursing Home and formerly of Aloha View, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Watson, devoted mother of Diane, mother-in-law of Mark and sister of Enid, Jackie and the late Maureen. Funeral service in St Michaels Parish Church, Castlecaulfield on Tuesday 24th December 2024 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House closed. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory payable to Dementia N.I. c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “In God’s care you rest above, in our hearts you rest with love.”

Kulinska, Teresa (28 Bramble Wood, Dungannon) December 21st 2024. Beloved wife of Stanislaw, dearly loved mother of Marcin, Weronika, Magdalena and Julia, dear grandmother of Igor and Oskar and loving sister of Edmund, Zofia, Ryszard, Kazia and Grazyna. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home from Tuesday 24th December until removal on Saturday 28th December to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 1pm Requiem Mass. A private cremation will follow at a later date. House for family and close friends please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.

The death has occurred of Rose Loughran (née Alexander) 102, Strule Park, Omagh, Tyrone, BT78 5HW Peacefully, 21st December 2024 R.I.P. (Aged 101 Years). Beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Brendan (Ann) and Marie (Jim), loving granny of Kieran (Orla), Laura (Danny) and Clare (Johnny) and great-granny of Mia, Annie, Oisín, Matthew, Lucy, Dara and Una, dearest sister in law of Sadie. Reposing at the family home, today, Saturday 21st December from 7.30 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 23rd December at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Knockmoyle. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Gortmore Day Centre, c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy, may do so on the condolence section below. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has occurred of Helen Harte, late of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone/Derry City, Derry The death has taken place December 20th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Helen Harte late of Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Eastway, Derry. Much loved mother of Lisa (Colin), Fiona (Conor), Natalie (Shaun), Nicole (Shaun), Conor (Paula) and Leanne, dearly loved grandmother of Lucas, Cathair, Harry, Charlie, Keevea and Noah and sister of Gabrielle, Ceasar, Terry, Paul and the late Robert, Marie and Tony. Reposing at her daughter, Fiona Mc Geehans home, 11 Glenside, Strabane on Saturday (December 21st) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home on Monday (December 23rd) at 9.20a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the Derry City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html