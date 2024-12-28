Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

MARTIN, Captain William Healey – 24th December 2024. Peacefully at hospital. Late of Nightingale Care Home, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Mildred. Father to Healey and Judith, father-in-law to Valerie. Grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A service of thanksgiving will be held in Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Home, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF on Monday 6th January at 10.00am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in memory, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to The Mission to Seafarers c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors (address as above). The Lord is My Shepherd. Rest in Peace Dad.

Black – December 26th 2024 (peacefully) at The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family, Maurice, much loved Husband of Clairine, 271A Orritor Road, Cookstown, much loved Father of Mark (late) and Laura (Ryan), devoted Granda of Jessica and Lily, dearest Brother of Margaret, Rodney, Wendy and Lynne and a loving Brother-in-Law and Uncle. All welcome at his home from 10:00am. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. “Forever in our hearts”

Meenagh (Mountfield) 54 Barony Road, BT79 7QF, James (Jimmy), peacefully December 26th 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Sarah and devoted father of Paul, Mick, Sharon, Clare and Martin. A cherished Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Dear brother of Hughie, Rose, Teresa and the late Mary and Besie R.I.P. Jimmy’s remains will repose at his late residence today Friday from 7pm. Funeral from there on Sunday December 29th at 1.30pm going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ward 50, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin Omagh. Family time only please from 11pm – 10am.

WILSON (nee Galway) 24th December 2024, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, Adeline, late of Moygashel, and formerly Benburb, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, loving mother of Noleen, much loved grandmother of Summer and Jenson, also dear sister of Mabel and Wesley. House closed. Funeral Service in St Patrick’s Church, Clonfeacle, Benburb on Sunday 29th at 2pm, followed by interment in Drumsallan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Clonfeacle Parish Church. Remembered with much love by her daughter, and family circle. ‘Peace Perfect Peace‘.

VERNER – December 27th, 2024, peacefully at hospital, James Raymonde, 41 Kedew Road, Stragrane, Dyan, Caledon, dearly loved husband of Margaret, dear father of Alistair, Arlene and Gordon, father-in-law of Sylvia, Phil and Noelle, granda of Annabelle, Megan, Rebekah, Isaac, Emily, Ruairi, Holly, Riley and Nathan. Funeral service on Sunday at 2.00 pm in Minterburn Presbyterian Church, followed by a private Family interment in Caledon Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends welcome at the home today (Friday) from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday from 2 – 10 pm. House private at all other times. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Minterburn Sunday School and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family and all the Family Circle. “Time slips past but memories last”.

The death has taken place December 26th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Jo Logue (née Tracey) 62 Townsend Street, Strabane and formerly of Gallen, Newtownstewart. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Donna, Anthony and Cara dearly loved grandmother of Tony, James, Sarah, Jordan and Jake, great grandmother of Cian and sister of Tony and the late Rose and Jack. Reposing at her home on Friday (December 27th) from 7.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (December 29th) at 9.15a.m. for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 9.45a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great grandson and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Cheevers (née Pattison) December 27, 2024 (suddenly) at home, 191A Orritor Road, Cookstown, Elizabeth (Mina), dear wife of Gordon, loving mum of Denise (Ivor), Rhonda (Neil), Arlene (Graeme) and Clara (Simon) and a much loved granny, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. House private. Funeral service in Kildress Parish Church on Sunday, 29 December at 1.45pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kildress Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Sadly missed, lovingly remembered.

The death has occurred of Harold Alexander Dunbar, Tuesday 24th December 2024, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Late of Woodvale Park, Dungannon and formally Castlecaulfield and Legaroe. Son of the late Harry and Sarah Dunbar (Legaroe) and dear brother to June (Castlecaulfield) and Tom (Co. Antrim). Cherished and much-loved uncle to Doris, Salene, Florence, Jean and Leslie (Dungannon, Castlecaulfield, Kesh and Portrush). Robert, Richard, William, David, Ann and Carol (Co. Antrim). House Private Family, Friends and neighbours wishing to pay their respects welcome to call at the home of Harold’s niece, Florence Boyd, 7, Laurelview, Dungannon, BT71 6UA. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Harold will be held on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 2pm in Dungannon Presbyterian Church. A private family burial will precede the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church c/o Fred Martin and Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who have had the privilege of being in his company. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

The death has taken place December 25th 2024 at her home of Patty Maguire (née Farrell) 65 St Colmans Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Jude, Marian, Manus, Margaret, Patricia, Janice, Jimmy, Frances and the late Regina and sister of Kathleen and the late Elizabeth, Jackie, Aidan, Irene and Margaret. Reposing at her home on Thursday (December 26th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (December 28th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred of Vincent Campbell, peacefully at home (15, Loughrey Terrace, Drumquin BT78 4SG), surrounded by his loving family, 25th December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of Frances (Dermot), Michael (Roisin), Patrick (Grace), Joanne (Kieran) and the late Paul, loving granda of Lorcán, Eoghan, Melissa, Fianna, Ava, Paul, Shane and Sophie-Rose, cherished son of the late Michael and Bridget. Reposing at the family home on Friday 27th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. and on Saturday 28th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 29th December at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SMYTH, (née BRATTON) December 25th, 2024 FRANCES ELIZABETH Peacefully at her late home, 23 Fintona Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Willie), devoted mother of Trevor (Alison), Mervyn (Wendy), Hugh (Hilary) and Stanley (Thelma), cherished Nanny of William, Rebecca, Ryan, Steven, Matthew, Kyle, Debra, Adam, Sophie, Sam and Scott, great-grandmother of Lucy and Jamie, dear sister of Irene and the late Ivan & Florence. Everyone welcome to call at her late home on Thursday and Friday. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Frances will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Saturday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus”