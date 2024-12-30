Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Quinn (Ardboe) 29th December 2024 Peacefully at home, Jim (James Henry) R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Betty and much-loved father of Paula (Coleman), Jim, John, Dareena, Kevin, Ciaran, Aidan and Steven and dear brother of Eugene and Phelim. Funeral arrangements later. St Martin pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

McCorkell, Anna (nee Johnston) December 28th 2024 Peacefully at home 17, Blackstone Park, Magheramason (surrounded by her loving family) dearly beloved wife of the late William (Willie) much loved mother of Ken, Louise, Jennifer, Catherine, William, Mark, Johnston, and Clyde, loving mother-in-law of Rachael, Caroline, Susie and partners, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Jack, Sam, Winston, Jimmy, Olive and the late Andy, Ken, Lena and Betty. Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday 31st December at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Dunnalong Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home from 11.00am until 9.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

The death has taken place December 28th 2024 at Melmount Manor of Genevieve Boyle (née Kerr) 14 Meadow Crescent, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Christine (Hugo), Seamus (Susan), Kevin (Josephine), Marie (Macartan) and Genevieve (Stim), and sister of Mary and the late Willie. Reposing at her daughter, Genevieve Hughes home, 2 Foyle Vale, Strabane on Sunday (December 29th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home on Tuesday (December 31st) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

The death has taken place December 28th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret Given (née Nicholl) 7 Lismore Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Ballymagorry. Beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Elizabeth and Giles, dearly loved grandmother of Jonathan and Lisa, great grandmother of Grace, Lisa, Mollie, Ellis and Scott and sister of Hazel, Anne, Derek, Ken, David, Andrew. Funeral leaving Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane on Monday (December 30th) at 12.30p.m. for Service of Thanksgiving in Sion Mills Presbyterian Church at 1p.m. Interment afterwards in Urney Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd” Donations in lieu of flowers please to Parkview House Resident`s Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The death has taken place December 28th 2024 at his home of Martyn Burke 42 Bearney Road, Strabane and formerly of Birmingham, England. Beloved husband of Maree, much loved father of Lewis, Jamie and Amber, dearly loved grandfather of Cadain, Skylar, Ella and Shea and brother of Anthony, Julie, Lorraine, Louise and Joanne. Reposing at his home on Sunday (December 29th) from 2p.m. to 7p.m. and on Monday (December 30th) from 2p.m. to 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (December 31st) at 2p.m. for Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.15p.m. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

BLACKWELL (nee Thompson) Hazel 27th December 2024, dearly loved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Felicity and Carl, dear sister of Norma, darling granny of Patricia, John, Grace, Rihannon, Laura, Keith and Eileen, great-granny of Evie, Adam, Emma, Rachel, Daniel, Blake and Mason and the greater family circle too numerous to mention. Funeral from John McGuckens Rest Room on Monday 30th December at 12:30 p.m. to Derrylorran Parish Church at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment in New Cemetery, Cookstown at 2:00 p.m. Friends and Neighbours are invited to the Rest Room on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o John McGucken Funeral Directors, 1 Woodglen Crescent, Cookstown BT80 8EL. (cheques payable to named charity please) Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

Mc Kinney, Dungannon, 29th December 2024, 9 Killymeal Park BT71 6JR, Lindsay R.I.P. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Son of the Late Jimmy and Mary R.I.P. Devoted husband of Una and father to Ryan (Naomi), Ruairi (Evelyn), Mark, Odhran (Danielle) and Matthew. Loving and caring Grandfather to Kane and Mia. Brother of Margaret, Siobhan, Bronagh, and the Late Francis R.I.P. Lindsay’s remains will be reposing at his family home from today from 5pm till 9pm Monday 12 noon till 9pm removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungannon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Deeply missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, brother in law, friends, neighbours and wider family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have Mercy.

MARTIN, Captain William Healey – 24th December 2024. Peacefully at hospital. Late of Nightingale Care Home, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Mildred. Father to Healey and Judith, father-in-law to Valerie. Grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A service of thanksgiving will be held in Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Home, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF on Monday 6th January at 10.00am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in memory, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to The Mission to Seafarers c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors (address as above). The Lord is My Shepherd. Rest in Peace Dad.