Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

THOMPSON – 1st January 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital and late of CastleView Park, Omagh and Greenhill Maguiresbridge. John Robert (Cecil), beloved partner of Valerie, dearly loved son of the late James and Margaret, brother of Valerie (the late Tom) Dorothy (the late Jimmy) Ivy (Leslie) and the late Ernest (Edna) and Maureen (Johnny). Family homes private please. The Funeral service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 4th January at 10.30 am followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Aghavea Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Aghavea Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his partner and all the family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall”.

Roulston, Paddy. Peacefully, 2nd January 2025 R.I.P. (late of 4, Hillview Park, Castlederg). Cherished son of the late William and Bridget, loving brother of Mary, Helen, Josephine, Margaret, Bernie, Sam and the late Bridget, Kathleen and William. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE on Friday 3rd January from 2 p.m. with removal at 3.45 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th January at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HARDY (nee Johnston) – January 1st, 2025, suddenly at home 21 Northland Village, Dungannon, Arlene dearly loved mother of Ellie, Zack and Eden, much loved daughter of Freda and a dear sister of Noel and Sharon. Funeral Service on Saturday 4th January in St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon at 12 noon, preceded by a private Family committal. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Friday 3rd January from 6 pm – 9 pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to National Deaf Children’s Society, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk

BAKER, (née MOORE/ BALLANTINE) December 31st, 2024 MARY ISOBEL Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 2 Winters Gardens, Hospital Road, Omagh. A loving mother of Anne (William), Gordan (Susanne), Carol, Michelle, Amanda, Joanna and the late Andrew, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone welcome to call at her late home today (Wednesday) from 6-9pm and Thursday from 3-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Mary will be held in her late home on Friday at 12noon followed by committal in Lislimnaghan Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart and Stroke made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Jean BLACK. Peacefully at Ashbrooke Care Home, Elizabeth Jean, Aughafad Road, Pomeroy, loving wife of the late William, devoted mother of John, Leslie, Elizabeth, Eric, and the late Raymond, and much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her son Eric’s residence, 21 Carnenny Road, Pomeroy on Friday 3rd January 2025 at 12.15 p.m., for service in Altedesert Parish Church Pomeroy at 1.00 p.m., followed by interment in All Saints Parish Churchyard, Crossdernott. Family and friends welcome at Eric’s residence today Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Thursday between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Jean’s memory payable to Air Ambulance NI C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road Dungannon BT70 IRY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and circle. “Always in our thoughts.”

GEDDIS (nee Patton) 31st December 2024, peacefully at hospital after a short illness, Lyn, dearly loved wife of Davy, ‘The Barn’ 22 Dreemore Road, Grange, Dungannon. Loving mother of Patrick and mother-in-law of Adele, much loved granny of Eve, Holly, Robyn, and Katie, also a dear sister of Keith, Fergus, Joanna, Roger, and the late Robin. Family and friends will be made welcome at the family home on Friday 3rd January between 5pm and 7pm. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable by cheque to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for ‘Pretty n Pink’ (Cancer Charity). ‘Will be remembered and loved by her family and wider family circle.’ “Sleep Peacefully.”

BROWN (nee McQueen) 24th December 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at hospital, Frances Dorothy, late of Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge and formerly, Moy. Loving mother of Antony and Erika, much loved partner of Basil, precious grandmother of Kyle, Mia, Frankie, and Owen, also a dear sister of Eric, Joe, and Ann. House strictly private. Funeral Service in St James Parish Church, Moy on Friday 3rd January at 11:15am, followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 1:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable to David Cranston, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF ‘Cats Protection League’. Remembered with love. ‘Memories have such loving ways of bringing back our yesterdays’.

Spiers (née Kenny) December 31, 2024 (peacefully) at Hospital, Eleanor Elizabeth (Betty), loving wife of Alexander (Sandy), 10 Woodland Drive, Cookstown, devoted mother of Ronnie, Ian and Nicholas, mother-in-law of Sharon and Dawn, nannie of Matthew (Rachel), Kara (Matt), Rachel (Rodger), Gareth, Tonicka (Ross), Euan (Ana), Brittney (David) and great-nannie of Jack, Cobey, Daisy, Rosie, Denver, Arthur, Addie, Darcie, Delilah and Jaxx. House strictly private. Funeral service in Derryloran Parish Church on Friday, 3 January at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for St. Luran’s Parish Church Derryloran and Christ Church Annaclone. Betty will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children and wider family circle. Banbridge, Clogher and Tamlaght. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Peace, perfect peace.

MC ELWEE (Cookstown). The death has taken place on 30th Dec 2024 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital of John Francis, R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his Brothers and Sisters Brian, Mary, Ann, Michael, Malachy, Dympna, Peter, Gerry, Bernadette, Roisin, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nephews, Nieces and entire family circle. His remains is reposing at K M Quinn Funeral Home, 18 Coagh Road Cookstown BT80 8RL. Wake 3pm to 8pm Wed 1st Jan and Thursday 2nd Jan. Leaving the funeral home Friday 3rd Jan at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 midday at Holy Trinity Church Cookstown. Burial afterwards in Forthill cemetery Cookstown. May his gentle soul rest in peace.