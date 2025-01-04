Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mitchell – 3rd January 2025. Peacefully in Palliative Care Omagh Hospital. Margaret B.E.M. (Nee Campbell) Late of Kevlin Lodge, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Haldane Mitchell and loving mother of Suzanne (Dominic Spalding), Angus (Clare) and Fergus (Christine). Much loved Granny of Ruby, Rowan, Imogen and Saul. Dear sister of Denzil, Kenneth and the late David. Family and friends welcome to call at her late residence Saturday 12pm – 4pm and Sunday 12pm – 4pm. Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church Monday 6th January at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for N.S.P.C.C. payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Fox, Dunard, Carrickmore, 2nd January 2025, Eleanor, RIP Unexpectedly. Daughter of Pat and Maureen (Kelly). Sister of Patrick (Mary Teresa), Louise (Nicky), Adrian and the late Michael (RIP). Adoring auntie of Pauric, Malachy and Emma. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle. Funeral Arrangements later. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

ELLIOTT, January 2nd, 2025 DAVID THOMAS Surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 26 Knockgreenan Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Darling husband of Elaine, adored dad of Gareth and Laura, father-in-law of Sarah and cherished granda of Grace and Finn, a dear brother of Joyce, Allen, Hazel and the late Nancy, Shirley, Vera and Doris, a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Saturday and Sunday between 3-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church on Monday at 12 Noon followed by private family cremation in Cavan. Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Forever in our Hearts.”

MORGAN (Dungannon) 25th December 2024, peacefully in Nightingale Care Home, Noel. Beloved husband to Susan, loved by his son Rory and his fiancée Andreea. Recently connected with his daughter Suzanne and her children Aaron and Sienna. Not to forget his cherished grand-doggie Lucy. Much loved brother of Kieran and Gabrielle and brother-in-law to Bernie and Ron. Formerly of Dungannon, Australia, London and late of Coalisland. Noel is reposing in Kate McAleer & Co. Funeral Home 17 George’s Street BT70 1BT and all are welcome to come pay their respects on Monday 6th from 5-7pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co.Cavan at 3:30pm. St. Patrick pray for him. Deeply loved and missed by his sorrowing wife, his son and fiancée, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

McGrade (neé Doran) Omagh, 2nd January 2025, Jane Theresa (Sinead) R.I.P. 4 St Julian’s Rise. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy and much loved mother of Fidelma, Damian, Sinead, Cecilia, Perpetua, Anthony and predeceased by Majella. Precious grandmother and great grandmother, sister of Joe and the late Francie, May and Michael. Now reposing at her late residence today Friday, family only, friends welcome to call. Removal Saturday arriving in Christ the King Church Strathroy at 7.30pm. Funeral on Sunday at 12 noon which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in the Sacred Heart Churchyard Irvinestown. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and brother. Donations if desired to SVP c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

WALKER, (née McIvor) January 2nd, 2025 PATRICIA JOYCE (PAT) Peacefully after a long illness in Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 83 Thornlea, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late David, devoted mother of Wendy (Al), Alan (Wendy), Heather, Andrea (Robert) and Amanda a much-loved granny of Rebecca, Kyle, Glen, David, Zoe and the late baby Erin, a dear sister of Edith, Rossy and the late Violet, Jean, Brian, Kathleen and Gwen. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home from tonight (Thursday) at 8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Pat will be held in Lislimnaghan Parish Church on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lislimnaghan Parish Church. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Forever in our hearts”

Colton, Omagh, 3rd January 2025 Patrick (Pat) R.I.P Springlawn Care Home formerly 9 St Patrick’s Terrace. Beloved son of the late Mary- Anne (Minnie), dear brother of Anna O’ Brien (England), niece Anna and the late William. Will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX Saturday and Sunday from 3pm- 7pm. Funeral leaving Monday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his brother, niece and his good friends Michael and Bernie. Padro Pio pray for him.

THOMPSON – 1st January 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital and late of CastleView Park, Omagh and Greenhill Maguiresbridge. John Robert (Cecil), beloved partner of Valerie, dearly loved son of the late James and Margaret, brother of Valerie (the late Tom) Dorothy (the late Jimmy) Ivy (Leslie) and the late Ernest (Edna) and Maureen (Johnny). Family homes private please. The Funeral service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 4th January at 10.30 am followed by a private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Aghavea Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Aghavea Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Cecil will be lovingly remembered by his partner and all the family circle. “Resting where no shadows fall”.

The death has taken place January 1st 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Leslie Warnock 4 Campbell Terrace, Plumbridge. Beloved partner of the late Frances Brown, much loved father of Aiden and stepfather of Sinead. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Saturday (January 4th) from 11a.m. with Service in the funeral home at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Aughalane Cemetery, Plumbridge. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, stepdaughter and family circle. “At Rest”

Roulston, Paddy. Peacefully, 2nd January 2025 R.I.P. (late of 4, Hillview Park, Castlederg). Cherished son of the late William and Bridget, loving brother of Mary, Helen, Josephine, Margaret, Bernie, Sam and the late Bridget, Kathleen and William. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE on Friday 3rd January from 2 p.m. with removal at 3.45 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th January at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HARDY (nee Johnston) – January 1st, 2025, suddenly at home 21 Northland Village, Dungannon, Arlene dearly loved mother of Ellie, Zack and Eden, much loved daughter of Freda and a dear sister of Noel and Sharon. Funeral Service on Saturday 4th January in St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon at 12 noon, preceded by a private Family committal. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Friday 3rd January from 6 pm – 9 pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to National Deaf Children’s Society, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk