Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WILSON – 2nd January 2025 (Suddenly) at her home Kilgowney Manor, Caledon. Valerie Joyce, daughter of the late George and Pearl Wilson Main Street Clabby. Much loved sister of Georgina (Stanley) Ruth (Brian) Harold, Anne (Bob) Sammy, and David (Lesley Ann). Family homes open. Friends welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 4.00pm -6.00pm. The Funeral Service will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Donacavey Parish Churchyard, Fintona. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Fox, Dunard Carrickmore, 2nd January 2025, Eleanor, RIP unexpectedly. Daughter of Pat and Maureen (Kelly). Sister of Patrick (Mary Teresa), Louise (Nicky), Adrian and the late Michael (RIP). Adoring auntie of Pauric, Malachy and Emma. Remains reposing at her late home 79 Creggan Rd BT79 9BQ, from 6pm this evening (Saturday) until removal at 1.15pm on Monday 6th January to St-Colmcilles Church for 2pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, brothers, sister, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her.

Benstead, Stuart, 3rd January 2025 peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, A private cremation will take place. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Lino De Jesus Gonçalves R.I.P (Dungannon/East Timor) 12.12.2024. A loving father of 4 kids, 2 boys, 2 girls. Lino will be reposing at his home 46 Fairmount Park, Dungannon, BT70 1EB. Removal on Sunday 5th January to St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 6.30pm Requiem Mass followed by repatriation of the body to East Timor. Very deeply regretted by the extended Gonçalves family circle and friends. Lady of Fatima pray for him. Wake will commence at 2pm on Saturday 4th January 2025.

SLANE (Granagh, Carrickmore) Patrick (Packie), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family January 3rd 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Anne. Cherished father of Helena (Mark), Sean Paul (Eimear) and Bronagh (Conor). Devoted and loving Grandfather to Joe, Jarlath, Shea, Dáithí, Eimear, Sadie-Rose, Paídí, James, Mathew and Mollaí Mae and Great grandfather of Ada. Cherished brother of Brendan (Anne), Mary (Peter) and the late Brigid who died in infancy R.I.P. Packie’s remains will repose at his late residence 28 Granagh Lane, Carrickmore, BT79 9DG for a wake on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th from 10am to 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday January 6th at 10.20 am going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time only please from 10am to 10pm.

Emerson, 3rd January, 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, William John (Billy), dearly loved husband of Jean, 14 Canary Road, Moy, much loved father of David (Wilma), Shirley (Jonathan), Faye (Stephen), Gareth (Mel), cherished granda of Rebecca, Ria, Rachel, Peter, Jack, Katie, Jenni, Philip, Jai and Charlie, treasured great-granda of Archie and Ruby and a dear brother. Family and friends are welcome to call at his home. Funeral from his home on Wednesday 8th January at 1.30pm to Moy Methodist Church for service at 2.30 pm, followed by committal at St. James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk for L.E.M.O.S. and Moy Methodist Church. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters and all the family circle. “The day Thou, gavest Lord is ended”

Mitchell – 3rd January 2025. Peacefully in Palliative Care Omagh Hospital. Margaret B.E.M. (Nee Campbell) Late of Kevlin Lodge, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Haldane Mitchell and loving mother of Suzanne (Dominic Spalding), Angus (Clare) and Fergus (Christine). Much loved Granny of Ruby, Rowan, Imogen and Saul. Dear sister of Denzil, Kenneth and the late David. Family and friends welcome to call at her late residence Saturday 12pm – 4pm and Sunday 12pm – 4pm. Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church Monday 6th January at 2pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for N.S.P.C.C. payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

ELLIOTT, January 2nd, 2025 DAVID THOMAS Surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 26 Knockgreenan Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Darling husband of Elaine, adored dad of Gareth and Laura, father-in-law of Sarah and cherished granda of Grace and Finn, a dear brother of Joyce, Allen, Hazel and the late Nancy, Shirley, Vera and Doris, a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Saturday and Sunday between 3-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church on Monday at 12 Noon followed by private family cremation in Cavan. Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Forever in our Hearts.”

MORGAN (Dungannon) 25th December 2024, peacefully in Nightingale Care Home, Noel. Beloved husband to Susan, loved by his son Rory and his fiancée Andreea. Recently connected with his daughter Suzanne and her children Aaron and Sienna. Not to forget his cherished grand-doggie Lucy. Much loved brother of Kieran and Gabrielle and brother-in-law to Bernie and Ron. Formerly of Dungannon, Australia, London and late of Coalisland. Noel is reposing in Kate McAleer & Co. Funeral Home 17 George’s Street BT70 1BT and all are welcome to come pay their respects on Monday 6th from 5-7pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co.Cavan at 3:30pm. St. Patrick pray for him. Deeply loved and missed by his sorrowing wife, his son and fiancée, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

Colton, Omagh, 3rd January 2025 Patrick (Pat) R.I.P Springlawn Care Home formerly 9 St Patrick’s Terrace. Beloved son of the late Mary- Anne (Minnie), dear brother of Anna O’ Brien (England), niece Anna and the late William. Will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX Saturday and Sunday from 3pm- 7pm. Funeral leaving Monday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his brother, niece and his good friends Michael and Bernie. Padro Pio pray for him.