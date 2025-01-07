Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Coyle, Brendan, (Carnan) 5th January 2025 R.I.P Beloved husband of Philomena, father of Barbara (Damien) and Bernard (Maria), grandfather of Alanna-Marie, Patrick and Niamh, great grandfather of Éabha, brother of Peter, Francie, Martin, Sean, Oliver, Patsy, Malachy, Adrian, Declan, Isobel Teague, Anne Loughnane, Bonnie O’Neill, Bernie O’Neill, Sheila McGuckin, Colette Quinn, Dolores Coney, Patricia Kelly and the late Margaret Rose, Sadie and Joe R.I.P. Funeral from his late residence 11 Mourneview, Carnan, on Wednesday 8th January, for 11am requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, great grandchild, son in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law and large family circle. Brendan’s wake will commence at 6pm Monday 6th January. Wake times Monday 6pm-10pm, Tuesday 10am-10pm. All welcome on the morning of the funeral. No flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers for Ward 1 South, Craigavon Area Hospital via the family or funeral director. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Mullin (Portadown and formerly Sixmilecross) January 5th 2025. Frank, 209 Kernan Hill Manor, beloved husband of the late Dympna, dear father to Caroline (Cullen), Damian and Shane, darling grandfather to Naomh, Aoife, Caoimhe, Roddy, Clodagh, Lorcan, Hughie and Milah, great grandfather to Phoebe, father-in-law of Joe, Paula and Mags, son of the late Brigid and Johnny and brother of Kay and the late Peter-John, David, Harry, Josie, Maureen and Pat. R.I.P. Frank will repose in his residence this evening (Monday) from 6.30pm until 9.30pm. Funeral tomorrow (Tuesday) from his residence at 11.20am to the Church of St. John the Baptist Drumcree for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the extended Mullin and O’Hanlon family circle and friends. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie C/O Quinn Bros. Funeral Home, 138 Obins Street, Portadown, BT62 1BP (please make cheques payable to Marie Curie) Frank’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on Drumcree Parish online livestream.

Mary Ann McCaughey R.I.P, Died 5th January 2025. (Late of Derrymacanna, Trillick Co. Tyrone). Peacefully at Three Rivers Care Home Omagh. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret McCaughey R.I.P, Much loved sister of Michael, Theresa and Gretta. Mary will leave McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney (Funeral home private to family only) on Tuesday evening 7th January at 6pm, funeral cortege will travel via Irvinestown, Kilskeery arriving at Saint Macartans Church, Trillick for prayers at 7pm and repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday 8th January followed by Interment in Magheralough Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to the Aisling Centre, Enniskillen, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Very Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing brother, sisters and entire family circle. fiat voluntas tua.

The death has occurred of Alice SOMERVILLE 5th January 2025. The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Alice Somerville, late of 4 Cavanacor Park, Ballymagorry, Strabane. Funeral Service on Tuesday 7th January at 12.30 pm in Terence Mc Clintock funeral home, Ballyboe, Convoy F93 W54. Followed by a private burial afterwards.

Emerson, 3rd January, 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, William John (Billy), dearly loved husband of Jean, 14 Canary Road, Moy, much loved father of David (Wilma), Shirley (Jonathan), Faye (Stephen), Gareth (Mel), cherished granda of Rebecca, Ria, Rachel, Peter, Jack, Katie, Jenni, Philip, Jai and Charlie, treasured great-granda of Archie and Ruby and a dear brother. Family and friends are welcome to call at his home. Funeral from his home on Wednesday 8th January at 1.30pm to Moy Methodist Church for service at 2.30 pm, followed by committal at St. James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk for L.E.M.O.S. and Moy Methodist Church. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters and all the family circle. “The day Thou, gavest Lord is ended.”

Crooks January 6, 2025, (peacefully) at home, 33 Moneymore Road, Cookstown, Roy, dearly loved husband of Eleanor, treasured dad of Dean (Jenny), Cheryl (Gary) and Clark (Teresa), devoted granda of Shannon, Ryan, Erin, Scott, Abbie, Ross, Finn and Martha and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. House private. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday, 8 January at 12.15pm, for service in Derryloran Parish Church at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Mid Ulster Community First Responders. Always remembered. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

FARMER (nee White) – January 4th, 2025, peacefully at hospital, Norma Annie Georgina, Lisburn and formerly Dyan Road, Caledon. Dearly loved wife of Stanley, much loved mum of Nicola (Gareth) and Garry, devoted nanny of Abbie and Grace, and dear sister of Raymond, Jennifer, Roberta and Henry. Funeral service on Tuesday 7th January in Lambeg Parish Church at 2.00 pm followed by a private committal. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Cancer Research, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family and all the Family circle. “With Christ which is far better.”

HUTTON 4th January, 2025 Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Thomas (Tommy) 169 Coagh Road, Stewartstown. Loving husband of Iris, dear father of Sandra, Ursula, Karen, Avril, Trevor and Lorraine, father-in-law of Paul, Adrian, Paul, Robert and Reuben and much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service in 1st Stewartstown Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 7th January 2025 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Thomas’ memory to Stewartstown Health Centre and Chest, Heart and Stroke NI, payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, son, daughters and the entire family circle. “I am the resurrection and the life, the one who believes in me will live, even though they die, and whoever lives by believing in me will never die” (John 11 v 25-26)

Leitch, January 4, 2025, THOMAS CRAIG (TOM) Peacefully Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 17 Brocklis Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, a cherished uncle and dear brother of Andy, Charlotte and the late Sydney, Ruth, Martha and Robert. Sadly, missed by the entire family circle. Everyone is welcome to call his late home today (Sunday) from 6pm and Monday from 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Tom will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) and Every Home Crusade. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

O’Brien (née Mc Glinchey) (Fecarry, Mountfield) Annabelle, peacefully January 4th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patsy R.I.P. and devoted mother of Enda, Collette, Eroll, Geraldine, Louise and Patrick. A cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Dear sister of Jim, Maureen, John, Paddy, Brigid and the late Hughie and Katie R.I.P. Annabelle’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin on Tuesday (January 7th) from 12noon until removal at 5.30pm going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield (arriving at 6pm) to repose overnight. Requiem Mass there on Wednesday January 8th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has taken place January 5th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Coyle 18 Ballycolman Road, Strabane and formerly of The Prospect Bar, Orchard Road and Bell Road, Urney. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Majella, Sean, Martin, Catherine, Adele and Cynthia, and brother of Rosaleen, Cecilia and the late May, James, Hughie, Paddy, Denis and Bernard. Reposing at his home on Monday (January 6th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (January 8th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Arnold (née Mc Gillion) (Newtownstewart) Margaret, peacefully at Knockmoyle nursing home January 5th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Charles R.I.P. and mother of Charlene and the late Paul and Shaun R.I.P. loving grandmother of Dean, Aimee, Lucy, Rebecca and Conor. Mother in law of Francess and Valerie. Great grandmother of Sienna Rose and Callum. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Annie R.I.P. Sister of the late Frank, Pat and Mickey R.I.P. Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 54 Dublin Street Newtownstewart. Funeral from there on Tuesday January 7th at 10.15am going to St Eugene’s Church Glenock for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Melmount Cemetery Strabane. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.