Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place January 17th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Eddie Maguire 41 Lampton Court, Strabane. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Edward, Audrey, Gregory, Deborah, Liam and Emmet and brother of Michael and the late Billy, Elizabeth, Eileen, Patrick and baby Charles. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Friday (January 17th) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (January 18th) at 6.15p.m.to St Marys Church, Melmount. Funeral Mass on Sunday (January 19th) at 10.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

GILMOUR, January 16th, 2025 JAMES SAMUEL Suddenly at Rivervale Care Home, Dunnamore. Formerly Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean. A devoted son of the late Sandy and Henrietta and dear brother of Phyliss, David, Evelyn, Francis, William, Margaret, Ronnie, Ivan, Nigel and the late Ruth, John and Ross. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of James will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Peace Perfect Peace.”

Reid (nee Ferguson) 16th January 2025. Peacefully at Mountvale Private Nursing Home, Noeleen, late of 63 Drumflugh Road, Benburb, loving wife of the late Bertie, dear mother of Robert, Elizabeth, Fergus and Vicky, mother-in-law of Nigel, Amanda, David and the late Valerie and much loved nana of Andrew and Rebekah, Rachel and Timothy, Cameron and great grandmother of Isaac. Funeral service in Dungannon Free Presbyterian Church on Saturday 18th January 2025 at 2.00 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the home of her son Fergus, 16 Dunseark Road, Dungannon. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Noeleen’s memory to Mandeville/Macmillan Unit and Asthma in N.I. payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Absent from the body…. present with the Lord”.

Spence, Margaret née Gallagher, (Omagh) died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 16th January 2025. Formerly of 5 Winters Court, Hospital Road, Omagh BT79 0AN. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Treasured mother of Philip John (Kate), Charles and Gordon (Iona). Loving and devoted grandmother of Philip Jr, Brody, Finn, Sohren, Brock and Rowan. Cherished sister of Michael, James, Josephine Coleman, Veronica McCanny, Jacqueline Woulfe, Johnny and the late David, Angela, Hughie and Caroline. Margaret will be reposing in her late residence from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday 18th January and from 1pm until 9pm on Sunday 19th January. Margaret will leave her late residence at 9.30am on Monday 20th January for 10am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher, followed by her burial afterwards in St Baithin’s cemetery, St Johnston, Donegal. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route Margaret will travel along the Hospital Road, Killyclogher Road, and Old Mountfield Road to to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 9.50am. Alternatively, the funeral mass may be viewed via St Mary’s Parish webcam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

McCabe (nee Campbell), 16th January 2025 Sarah Elizabeth (Betty) R.I.P Wife of the late Joe R.I.P, devoted mother of Marie, Jackie and Sean. Mother in-law of Dolores and Martin. Precious grandmother of Shane, Conor, Clara, Beth, Cahal, Sean Óg and Ruairí. Cherished sister of Brigid, Kathleen, Teresa, Roisin, Rita, Arthur, Bobby, Jim, Barney, Kevin and the late Mary, Eugene and her twin John R.I.P. Daughter of the late Owen and Rose Campbell R.I.P Betty’s remains will repose at her son Sean’s home, 62B Drummurrer Lane, Coalisland, BT71 4QJ from 1pm Friday. Removal on Sunday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 12noon Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Martin Pray for her. Very deeply regretted by the extended McCabe and Campbell family circle and friends.

The death has taken place January 15th 2025 at his home of Jim Mullen 38A Glenside, Strabane and formerly of Church View, Strabane. Beloved husband of Colette, much loved father of Maria and Declan, father-in-law of Sean and Anna, dearly loved grandfather of Molly, Joe, Ruby and Jamie and brother of Delia, Helen and the late Margaret, Mary, Betty and John. Reposing at his home on Thursday (January 16th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday (January 18th) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Boone (nee Donnelly) (Blackrock Road, Dunamore, Cookstown). Patsy, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, January 15th 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Martin and Imelda (Muldoon) also mother in-law of Stacy and Paul. Precious grandmother of Ryan, Katie Rose, Matthew, Mia, Olivia, Noah and baby Bella who died in infancy (R.I.P). Cherished sister of Teeny (Kelly), Mary (Loughran), Sissy (Coyle), Peggy (Sanders) and the late Brigid (Carland), Barney, Michael and Ellen (Corey) (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for her. Patsy’s remains will repose at her daughter Imelda’s home (50 Murnells Road Pomeroy BT702SL) Thursday (January 16th) from 6:00pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (January 18th) at 10:20am going to Church of St. Mary’s, Dunamore for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6 Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in-law, son in-law, sisters, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

HAWKES (nee Robinson) – 15th January 2025 (peacefully) at hospital, Jennifer Mary Eleanor, late of 4 Camowen Road, Ranelly, Omagh, dearly loved wife of Kenneth, loving mother of Graeme (Judith), Gareth (Elaine) and Lynsay (Richard), devoted granny of Ellie, Charlie, Carter, Ollie and Isla, much loved sister of Cyril (Carole), a dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her late home on Saturday at 12 noon for service in Omagh Methodist Church at 1 pm approx. Interment afterwards in Dublin Road Cemetery, Omagh. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to be shared between the charitable organisations that Jennifer held close to her heart – cheques payable to J H Anderson, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone is most welcome to call at the family home on Thursday and Friday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Lovingly remembered by all her family and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Jamison, Omagh 15th January 2025 Raymond R.I.P. Peacefully in Craigavon Hospital. Father to Timothy and dear brother of Colette, Angela, Louise, Karen, Julie and predeceased by Snibber, Son of the late Raymond and Patricia. Brother in law of Seamus, Jock and the late Johnny. Will be reposing in his sister Julie’s residence 41 Gortmore Park from 2pm- 9pm Thursday and Friday. Family time on morning of funeral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. St Anthony pray for him.