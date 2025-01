BREEN, January 19th, 2025 HAROLD FREDERICK EDGAR Peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home and late of Pinewood Close, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Lila, devoted father of Muriel (Barry), Linda (Garry) and Carol (late Frank), much loved granda of Paul, Gillian, Clare, Neil, Nigel, Matthew and the late Richard. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harold will be held in Clanabogan Parish Church on Thursday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Clanabogan Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

PORTER, January 19th, 2025 ISOBEL Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 23 Gortnacreagh Road, Mountjoy. Daughter of the late Ethel and Hilly, beloved sister of James (Carol) and the late William and John, much loved aunt of John and Kathryn. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Isobel will be held in Drumlegagh Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by a private family committal in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson N.I made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Keenan – Beragh. Jim R.I.P, died on Sunday 19th January 2025, peacefully at home. Late of 51 Cooley Road Beragh BT790SP. Pre-deceased by his devoted wife Nora R.I.P. Jim’s remains will repose at his home Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st January from 2pm – 10 pm. Funeral from his home on Wednesday leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception Beragh followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by, sorrowing nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.