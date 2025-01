STEVENSON – 23rd January 2025, peacefully at hospital, William Leonard (Len), dearly beloved husband of Yvonne, Woodvale Park, Dungannon. Deeply missed by his daughters, Lorraine and Deborah, along with their partners, Michael and Simon, also a dear brother of Gladys and the late Noreen, Myra and Brian. House private with close friends and neighbours welcome. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired payable to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke), c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters and wider family circle. ‘Now at peace’

McClean 24th January 2025. Peacefully, but suddenly at hospital, Wendy 4 Wellington Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of Ronnie, devoted mother of Earl and Rhonda, mother-in-law of Helen and Ashley and much loved grandmother of Joshua and Daniel. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Monday 27th January 2025 at 1 p.m., followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Saturday 25th January and Sunday 26th January between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Wendy’s memory to Diabetic UK NI and The Air Ambulance payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts”

Kotey (nee O’Rourke) (Coalisland) 23rd January 2025. Suddenly, at home, Rosalene (Trea), RIP, beloved wife of the late Charles, RIP, much loved mother of Christian, Samantha and Priscilla, loving daughter of the late Thomas and Rosanna RIP, dear sister of Carmel, Una and Concheena, and the late Nan, Josie, Charles and Betty RIP, cherished grandmother, loving mother-in-law and auntie. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The death has taken place January 23rd 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Friel 50 Carrick Strand, Strabane and formerly of The Gort, Lifford. Beloved husband of Philomena, much loved father of Ian and Darren, father-in-law of Cara, dearly loved grandfather of Ali and Adam and brother of Charlie, Tony and the late Patsy, Martin, Aidan, Kathleen, Angela, Myra, Grace and Eileen. Reposing at his home on Friday (January 24th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday (January 26th) at 12 noon for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html