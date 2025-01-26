Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Kotey (nee O’Rourke) (Coalisland) 23rd January 2025. Suddenly, at home, Rosalene (Trea) RIP, beloved wife of the late Charles, RIP, much loved mother of Christian, Samantha and Priscilla, dear sister of Carmel, Una and Concheena and the late Nan, Josie, Charles and Betty RIP, cherished grandmother, loving mother-in-law and auntie. Removal on Tuesday 28th January at 11am from M Dorman and Son funeral premises, 47, Loughview Road, Coalisland BT71 4LG to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Stewartstown for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Afterwards Rosalene will be transported to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation service at 4pm. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces and family circle. Please note: The funeral premises will be opened on Monday evening (27th January) for family and friends from 6pm-8pm.

Mulligan (née Devenney) Omagh 24th January 2025 Mary R.I.P 16 St Julian’s Rd. Loving mother of Paul (Ann), Donna (Dermot), Julie, James and predeceased by John. Proud grandmother to Turlough, Sinead, Síodhna Sean and Maeve. Dear sister of Margaret and the late Frauline. Now reposing in Maguires Funeral Home BT78 5JX Saturday from 3-9pm, Sunday from 2pm until removal at 5pm to St Mary’s Church Killyclogher. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

John Vincent O’Neill, Heaton Chapel, Stockport, formerly of Altaglushan, Galbally, Dungannon Co. Tyrone died peacefully on 12th January 2025 at Manchester Royal Infirmary surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sarah (nee Donnelly), much loved father of Shane and father in law of Donna. Son of the late Hugh and Margaret (nee Nugent) and brother of the late Rose (O’Neill), Jimmy, Pat, Mary (Morris) and Hughie RIP. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces and nephews. John will be reposing at his home in Altaglushan on Tuesday 28th January from 7pm until removal on Thursday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Galbally. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McElhatton (Loughmacrory) Kevin, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family January 24th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Cherished father of Brenda (Gussie), Eamon (Laura), Treacey (Peter), Pius (Sarah) and Finbarr. Devoted and loving Grandfather to Saoírse, Leah, Eve, Lauran, Tiernan and Conor. Cherished brother of Alphonsus, Bernie, Kathleen, Philomena, and the late Mary Bridget, Jimmy and Fr. Frank R.I.P. Kevins remains will repose at his late residence 12 Loughmacrory Park, BT79 9LQ for a wake on Saturday 25th from 3pm to 10pm and on Sunday 26th from 11am to 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday January 27th at 10.30 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son’s, daughter-in-law, son’s-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister’s, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Family time only please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place January 24th 2025 at her home of Sadie Nugent (née Hyndman) 27 Seein Park, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Shirley, Kenneth, Sonia, Adrian and Giles. Dearly loved daughter of the late Thomas and Lydia Hyndman and sister of the late Robert, Mary, Thomas and Harry. Reposing at her home on Saturday (January 25th) from 3p.m. Funeral Service in her home on Monday (January 27th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. The Lord is my shepherd. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m.