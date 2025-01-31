Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Daly (Omagh, formerly Benefreghan, Greencastle) 28th January 2025 Stephen peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Aideen. Much loved father of Shea, Dara, Ronan and Leah. Son of Bernie and the late James RIP. Brother of Mark, Damian (Jeanne), Caroline McNamee (Michael) and Donna Marie McCullagh (Mick Francie). Remains reposing at his late residence 21 Arvalee Road, BT79 0LR from 11am on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th January. Requiem mass Friday 31st January at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Service can be viewed on the Cappagh Parish website by clicking the link below. Family time only on the morning of funeral. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu of flowers if so desired to Cancer Research NI c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, mother, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. For those attending the wake house, please approach from the Fox Park side of the Arvalee Road as a one-way system will be in place.

The death has taken place January 29th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Mary Stevenson 52E Lisnafin Park, Strabane. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary and Patrick Stevenson and partner of Noel. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Friday (January 31st) from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (February 1st) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Joseph`s Cemetery, Glenmornan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing partner, cousins and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Mary McMenamin known as “May” 29th of January 2025. May died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness. Daughter of the late Edward and Annie McMenamin of 102 Braden Road Drumquin (where May has lived most of her life). Dear mother to Damien, mother in law to Lorraine, loving Grandmother to Davina, Katrina and Oran and Sister of Jimmy McMenamin. May’s funeral will take place on Saturday 1st February, 11am requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/drumquin). Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter in law, grandchildren and brother. Mary Queen of heaven pray for her. Please note the wake house is private.

McNulty (nee McEnroe) (Coalisland) 29th January 2025, Rosanna (Rose) R.I.P, peacefully at Sanville Private Nursing Home. Loving partner of Tom Dobbin, much loved mother of Yvonne (Barry), Martina (Martin), Noeleen (Sean), Shaun (Mairead), Sharon (Audie), Roisin (Bill) and Enda (Nicola). Much loved granny, great granny and aunt. Sister of Sadie (Tom) in Dublin and Tom in Luton. Wife of the late Desmond R.I.P. Rose will be reposing at her home 5 Regents Court, Coalisland, BT71 4SB. Removal on Saturday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Service at 4pm. St Brigid pray for her. Very deeply regretted by the extended McNulty and McEnroe family circle and friends. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of Acute Care at Home, c/o the family or Patsy Taggart Funeral Services. Rose’s wake is private on Wednesday. All are welcome from 10am on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Anthony Hood 28th January 2025 R.I.P. Husband of Marie, much loved father of Jack (Tara) and Rebecca, cherished son of Theresa and the late Jack, loving brother of Martin, William, Charlie, Michael and Terence. Reposing at his late home (15B, Crockatore Road, Newtownstewart BT78 4DQ), from 3 p.m. on Thursday 30th January. Funeral from his late home on Saturday 1st February at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, mother, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.