Today’s death notices – Monday, March 9

Breen Rose (Omagh) Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Late of Brookmount Heights. Wife of the late Bobby R.I.P. Cherished mother of Robert (Judith), Theresa, Marie Mullan, Colin (Fedelma), Clare, Cathal (Olivia), and Aidan (Kayleigh). Precious Grandmother of nine Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. Sister of the Late Kevin, Francis, John, Bridie, Eileen and Katie R.I.P. Rose will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Augnamoyle Road Omagh BT78 5JX on Sunday 8th March 2026 and Monday 9th March 2026 from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Tuesday 10th March 2026 in Sacred Heart Church Omagh for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Knockmoyle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie c/o family members. Rose will be deeply missed by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, neighbours, friends and entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace Pray for Her.

MONAGHAN Nee MURPHY, ELLEN MARGARET. Suddenly at her late home 10 Barleyhill View, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, a devoted mother of Sam and Gwenda (Colin), a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Margaret. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Sunday and Monday between 12pm – 9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ellen will be held in her late home on Tuesday at 1.00pm, followed by committal in Ardstraw Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”.

Regan Bridie, 25 Mullaghbane Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, March 7th 2026. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas RIP and much loved mother of Cathy Jones (Patsy) Dungannon, Geraldine Conlon (Colm) Canada, Dympna Fox (Pete) Carrickmore, Marian Quinn (Brian) Mullaghbane and Paula Woods (Seamus) Eskra. Adored grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Wake times – Saturday 7th – 7pm to 11pm and Sunday 8th – 11am to 10pm. House private on Monday morning please.

Pat McDonagh, Station Yard, Coalisland, 5th March 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Briggie and dear father of Tom, Pat, Martin, John, Bernie, Edward, Charlie, Michael, Peter, Ellen, Mary, Brigid, Kate, and Noreen. Brother of John, Eddie, Brigid, Ann, Molly, Nora and the late Bernie, Martin, Tom, Kate, Ellen and Mary R.I.P. Pat’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday 9th March at 10am in the Church of the Holy Family, Coalisland, with burial afterwards in St Mary and St Josephs Cemetery, Brackaville. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Willie, Gerald, Martin, Anthony, Charlie, daughters in law Maggie, Mary, Brigid, Mary, Kathleen, Nann, Patricia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law and large family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.