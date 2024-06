OMAGH’S fourth annual parade will take place this Saturday, June 22.

Participants are asked to gather at the Main Street car park on Kevlin Avenue from 1pm.

The crowd will hear speakers from LGBTQ+ organisations, trade unions and campaign groups, with drag queen Gypsy Darling as MC, before the parade sets off at 2pm.

This year, the post-parade entertainment will take place on Main Street itself from 3-6pm, with multiple stages and a wide range of performers. These include local star Janet Devlin, alongside Kirsty Coard’s fantastic Dolly Parton tribute act, Quire (an LGBTQ+ choir), and Omagh favourites Kick the Bucket Blues Band.

In Hennessy’s rainbow lounge, drag artists will display their talents, before performances from local rockers Stout Talk and tunes from Omagh’s own Radio Ulster DJ, Philly Taggart.

Seán Óg’s will host open mic karaoke, with prizes for the best performers. There will also be street performers and children’s entertainment, ensuring a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Then there will be an official after-party in Bogan’s Bar in the evening.

Omagh Pride chairperson, Shane Pritchard said, “We’re really excited about the new format for this year’s celebrations and no doubt the local community will once again get behind Pride.

“This is the first parade since we achieved registered charity status, and we’re delighted at the continued support we’ve received from the National Lottery Community Fund and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, as well as many others. It’s going to be a brilliant, colourful and lively day, and it will represent another step forward for the LGBTQ+ community locally.”

Road users should expect traffic disruption in the Omagh area on Saturday 22nd June, due to the Omagh Pride Parade.

Delays should be expected from 1pm as the parade leaves Kevlin Avenue carpark, Kevlin Avenue, Scarffe’s Entry, High Street, John Street, James Street, Church Street, George’s Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, Scarffe’s Entry, Kevlin Avenue. It is expected to disperse at around 3pm.

Police will implement diversions where required.