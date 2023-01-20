A deathly funny night in store for Strabane

Next Friday night (January 27) will see deathly funny comedy ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ make a welcome return to the Alley Theatre, following the recent sell-out performances all across the UK and Ireland.

The show has been a regular at the Alley since its first run in 2018 and is now back home for another night of laughter.

Written by entertainer Gary Gamble and comedy actress Sinead McAteer, and featuring the Bannion Theatre Group, this comedy has welcomed standing ovations and rave reviews during its sell-out tour.

Advertisement

Set in the isolated town-land of Bannion, Donegal, sisters Barbara and Alice learn of the passing of their uncle Paddy from Australia who has an inheritance and are, reluctantly, forced to wake him, all while keeping this a secret from their cunning sister Majella. Can they give Uncle Paddy the send-off he always wanted?

Describing the show, Sinead said, “The show has worked out so well for us. Through Gary’s promoter James McGarrity, we’ve had this amazing opportunity to take the show on the road, through England and Scotland and all over Ireland. Without that opportunity, this wouldn’t have been made possible.

“If I had to describe the show I’d call it something similar to a Carry On film; it’s got a lot of gags, shocking moments and unexpected antics; very much a play where anything can happen, especially with Gary who can go off-script at times to hilarious effect. It leaves the rest of us a bit flummoxed sometimes and you have to think on your feet, but we embrace the madness of it all and things always work out and the audience gets a laugh. If it’s laughter you’re after, then this is the wake for you!

“It’s going to be another great show and we can’t wait to get back on stage at the Alley.”

l ‘Sorry for your Loss’ is an unmissable night of fun and craic that will have you killed with laughter. Tickets are available at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, priced at £21.50.