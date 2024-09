SOME of the biggest names on the Tyrone music scene are set to perform at a special event in memory of the late Cookstown man and Kildress footballer, Matthew McGuigan.

‘A Festival for Matty’ will take place on Saturday, September 28 at the Kildress Wolfe Tones GAC grounds, with a further fun day planned on Sunday, September 29.

Headlining acts include Two Degrees and Tiny Green Island, with further performances expected from the likes of DJ Mickey Quinn, Cara Monaghan, Cahir McKeown, Peter Loughran, Conan Gormley, Ryan McGarrity, and Brendan Mulgrew.

Additional activities on the Saturday line up include a seven-a-side minor boys football tournament which will include 16 clubs from all across Ulster.

Funds raised at the event will be distributed between five charities chosen by Matthew’s family, including Chest Heart and Stroke; Kildress First Responders; and Kildress Wolfetones, as well as Australian charities, Cormac McAnallens GAA – Sydney and The Irish Support Agency.

Speaking with the UlsterHerald, vice chair of the Kildress Wolfetones, Caroline Mullin-Beggs said, “Matty was always extremely well thought of by all of us in the club.

“He was a committee member, and, at 24-years-of-age, he was was senior captain of the team, as well as manager of our minor team.

“He was very active and hands-on within the club.

“His grandfather is also the club president, so when it came to organising something in Matty’s memory, we wanted to deliver something that would make his family proud.”

Following a day of live music on the Saturday, a fun day is set to take place on Sunday, September 29. Starting at 12pm. It will include bar facilities, hot food, inflatables and kids activities.

From 1pm, there will be an Under-16 girls game between Kildress and Cookstown, with the Under-8 and Under-10 girls playing at half-time.

From 2pm, there will be a series of Fitminds Sessions ahead of a Senior Men’s match, which will see Kildress go head-to-head with a TTM All Star Team.

The Sunday will conclude with live entertainment at 4pm, followed by Corky’s Big Bingo at 6pm.

Matthew sadly passed away suddenly in December 2023 after taking ill just days after he moved to Australia.

In the wake of his passing, heartfelt tributes were paid across the community to the young Tyrone man, with the chairman of Kildress Wolfe Tones, Dominic McGurk, stating that that community was ‘devastated’ following his death.

l Tickets to ‘A Festival for Matty’ are £20, and are available now via:

www.klubfunder.com