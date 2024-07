Planning insults the future. You can’t map out good fortune or control it. You have to just roll with whatever pops up. Good or bad.

Don’t take it for granted when you’re up, and don’t panic when you’re down.

None of it lasts forever.

Advertisement

Everything passes.

Roll with it.

Remember: This is the pizza you ordered.

Or maybe the pizza ordered you?.

Either way, it’s the path you are stuck on till death.

You can’t turn back.

Sometimes the road is smooth, and sometimes it gets a bit bumpy.

Advertisement

Just stick to your path.

Tunnel vision.

It’s ok to veer off into the ditch every now and again.

It’s not the end of the world.

Your wheels can take it.

You’ll get there, wherever it is.

Or maybe you won’t.

Maybe there is no destination and it’s all about the ride.

Perhaps the journey itself is the destination.

Just keep rolling.

Also…

The ditch is ok to visit once in a while.

Just don’t stay or get stuck there.

There’s positive things to be taken from down in the ditch.

For starters, there’s a good perspective from down there.

The only way is up.

It makes you appreciate the smooth parts of the road, and can give you the hunger to get back on it.

Think about it: Nothing makes you want to be back in the safety of your shack quite like peering over the edge of a cliff.

Also, too much of that easy comfort can probably destroy you anyway.

You don’t appreciate the good without a little bad.

It’s nicer then when you have it.

Enjoy it.

But don’t get attached.

Don’t forget.

Everything passes.

It goes in cycles.

And…

Hold on tight and ride the storm when it gets rough.

It’ll pass, too.