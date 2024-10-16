Actors starring in Bardic Theatre shows talk dreams and drama

FOR over 40 years now, the Bardic Theatre in Donaghmore has maintained an impressive reputation as the cornerstone of community theatre in the North, having staged some of the most iconic plays and musicals in contemporary theatrical history.

This weekend seen the opening of their latest production of ‘The Effect’ which was written by Lucy Prebble.

Described as a witty, funny, yet deeply moving drama, the play has been subject to numerous awards and rave reviews since its 2012 premiere, quickly becoming a modern classic.

The play, which will run in the Bardic Theatre until this weekend, sees two young volunteers, Tristan, played by Kevin Canavan, and Connie, played by Anna McCloskey agreeing to take part in a clinical drug trial at the hands of Dr Toby Healy, played by Declan McGrath.

Succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, both Tristan and Connie manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of Dr Healy.

The Tyrone Herald caught up with some of the cast this week to chat all things theatre.

REHEARSAL PROCESS

Kevin, who has previously performed in the Bardic Theatre’s production of the Ferryman as well as the Lyrics Theatre’s production of Dracula described the rehearsal process.

“It’s been a long process, lasting seven months,” he began.

“It has been a hard play to stage, with limited props and some very emotional scenes, but it’s been as exciting progress all the same.”

The 22-year-old actor explained his favourite aspects of what he has described as a ‘very minimalistic’ play.

“This is one of favourite roles I have portrayed, but it’s not so much the role itself, it’s the play.

“Everything is completely different to anything I have done before.

“It’s a very physical role and it’s very different in the sense that there is no set so to speak, it’s all very character orientated which has made for a very interesting approach.”

With a wealth of experience under his belt and a promising future on the stage, Kevin cites one of his favourite shows as ‘The Pillowman’ by Martin McDonagh.

“I went to see it a few times over the years,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic story with some great characters and a beautifully design set which really stands out.

“There’s a lot of twists and turns in it which makes for a very interesting production.”

Regarding his dream role, Kevin, it seems, is an open book, stating, “I’ve always said that my dream role will always simply be whatever comes next.

“I’m always open to try new things.”

LATECOMER

Declan McGrath is no stranger to the stage.

Portraying the role of Dr Toby Healy, he describes his character as an ‘advocate for big pharma’ who wants his experiment to be successful in order to make money from the outcome.

Despite 20 years experience in local theatre, Declan explained how he was in fact a late comer to the world of acting, producing and directing.

“I was a late comer to theatre having not started until the age of 30,” he explained.

“It had always been an ambition of mine and eventually I managed to quieten the voice in my head that told me not to bother.

“I have gave it a go and never looked back.

“Even though it was something I found later in life, I got a lot of enjoyment from it and have made a lot of lifelong friend in the process.

“My only regret is that I didn’t start earlier.”

Declan has acted in numerous productions in both the Bardic and The Craic Theatre.

Having taken on various roles on the stage, he has been heavily involved in community theatre for the past 20 years in various guises, whether it be acting, directing or producing.

“A big highlight for me was getting to direct ‘West Side Story’ in the Bardic last year, which was a bit of a dream come true if I’m honest.

“When it comes to stand out roles, I have to say, playing the part of Lonny is Rock of Ages, which has always been one of my favourite shows, was definitely a lot of fun.”

Following his role as Dr Toby Healy, Declan’s next venture will see him directing ‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie’ in the Bardic Theatre which will open up in January 2025, running until February 2025.

“This will be the Northern Ireland premiere of this particular show,” he explained.

“It’s something new and exciting, and rehearsals have start already and things are going well, so I’m looking forward to that.”

When asked to choose his dream role on the theatre stage, Declan explained, “It wouldn’t be a specific role itself.

“For me, theatre is all about the process, trying to be your best, and helping others to be there best.

“I have always been more into the collective process of the show, rather than focussing solely on one specific aspect of it.”

‘The Effect’ is award-winning, having picked up the prestigious Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play in 2012, and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

It will take place at the Bardic Theatre from October 10-19. If you’re a fan of intense dramas like ‘Normal People’ or ‘Dopesick’, you’ll love this drama.

For more information on this play or the entire Bardic Theatre 24/25 season you can visit www.bardictheatre.com