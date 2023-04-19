All Folk’d Up to return to Cookstown stage

LOCAL Irish folk-rock legends, All Folk’d Up are set to return to TIME in Cookstown on April 29 following an extremely busy few months on the road.

The lads have been keeping themselves very busy touring all over Ireland and the UK, and have just released their latest single – ‘Paddy’s Jigs’ as well as a cover version of the Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’ – following a successful St Patrick’s Day gig in Belfast’s legendary Mandela Hall.

Having also recently supported Derek Ryan in the iconic INEC arena in Killarney, they are now set to return to headline the same stage on July 14.

Following the success of their latest run of singles, their new album is expected to be announced and released within the next year.

The band offer fans an eclectic mix of classic Irish folk and rock music, with a sprinkle of their own unique, modern twist.

Having formed whilst lead singer Pauric Mohan was studying music in Dublin, the group has garnered a reputation as one of the best new-wave bands operating on the Irish circuit, with fans travelling across Ireland and beyond to catch a glimpse of the Aughnacloy lads.

And after selling out many venues throughout Ireland since their formation, the band have continued their march to Irish folk-rock dominance with some star-studded guest appearances on the Irish and UK festival circuit, as well as residencies in Dublin’s Temple Bar, The Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival and at the world-renowned Mandalay Bay Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

This will be their first time performing in TIME since December, when they packed the venue as part of their Christmas tour of Ireland.

The show is set to start at 9.30pm and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Make sure to come along for a night of incredible music and memories.