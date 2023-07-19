All Folk’d Up to take to the stage in Moy

It has been a busy year for Tyrone’s very own All Folk’d Up, who are now preparing to take to the stage in the Auction Rooms, Moy, this Friday for a night of folk, trance and rock classics – a unique blend that has earned them an invaluable reputation and made them a household name all over Ireland.

Following the release of their latest run of singles – including the toe-tapping ‘Paddy’s Jigs’ and a cover of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’ – the Tyrone lads have been on the road constantly performing to audiences in some of the countries most iconic venues, having celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a massive show in Belfast’s Mandela Hall.

They have also performed in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney, and have recently shared the stage in Omagh’s Copper Tap with fellow Tyrone icons, More Power to your Elbow, as part of the Summer Sessions 2023.

Further afield, the lads have performed in some of the countries most spectacular venues as far-and-wide as Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London.

So, make sure that you don’t miss your chance to see them locally, as they get ready to take to the stage a little closer to home this Friday night (July 20), for a special performance in the Auction Rooms.

This won’t be the lads only stop in their home county this year, however, as they prepare for their annual ‘Get Folk’d Festival’ in Eskra on Sunday, August 27, with support from Ruaile Buaile and Omagh’s very own Andrew Dolan.

With no signs of slowing down, they will also be supporting legendary fellow Irish acts Van Morrison, Mary Black and Derek Ryan at Birmingham Pairc Festival the day before.

You can check out all of All Folk’d Up’s latest releases now on all major streaming platforms.

l For more information on upcoming gigs, you can visit their website www.allfolkdup.ie.

l Tickets to this Friday’s show in the Auction Rooms are £20, and can be purchased via eventbrite.co.uk