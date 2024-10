Renowned fiddle player Matt McGranaghan is inviting audiences in the Alley Theatre to embrace the experience of hearing and feeling music in a new way, when he brings his latest show to the Strabane venue.

Using his own compositions which reflect the moments and occasions where music is often most pertinent and appreciated, he will take the audience on a voyage of discovery in this unique performance, entitled ‘Embrace’, at the Alley Theatre on Thursday, October 17.

Matt will also present on the history and evolution of music and will astound audience members with the infinite possibilities of music. After this outward look at music, Matt will then bring his audience on a journey inward, creating the space and moment for them to experience melody and harmony in a way most people may not have encountered before.

Advertisement

He explained, “In my 30-plus years of learning, playing and studying music, I’ve had some unforgettable moments where I have been deeply affected by music. These cathartic moments have increased my awareness and deepened my understanding of the extraordinary power of music. I want to share that with people and that is what ‘Embrace’ is all about.

“I really want people to surrender themselves to the moment and embrace the experience of hearing and feeling music in a way that will be new for most people.

“I’m deeply humbled by the feedback I get from audience members. People have shared their experiences of the show with me, and it really is incredible how it affects them. It proves the incredible and truly awesome power that music has, given the appropriate circumstances and environment.”

Joining Matt will be the talented accompanist and pianist Denise Roper. Denise and Matt have performed together for over 20 years in various environments from weddings to musicals, and from Áras an Uachtaráin to Milwaukee Irish Fest, but ‘Embrace’ is their most challenging collaboration to date.

l Tickets for ‘Embrace’ are priced at £17 and are available at the Box Office at the Alley Theatre online at www.alley-theatre.com or by phoning +44 (0)28 7138 4444.