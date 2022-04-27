Fun for all the family at the Alley Theatre this Spring

There will be something for everyone at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this Spring with music, dance, and entertainment to suit the kids and the adults too!
The exciting programme kicks off with The Seegar Sessions Revival making their way onto the Alley stage on Thursday April 28. This is one not to be missed for the Springsteen fans out there, with a lively evening of traditional American Folk, Bluegrass, Country, Gospel and Dixieland Tunes.
It will be a day for the youngsters on April 30th when the fun-filled Barking Dog Company come to town! Follow along as Eddy the Teddy gets up to lots of tricks and surprises at the Teddy’s Sports Day, and make sure you catch the thrilling sea adventures of Jim Hawkins from Treasure Island.
Sarah McQuaid will make her Alley Theatre debut on May 4th so snap up your tickets to see a varied, eclectic programme of keyboard and drum as well as acoustic and electric guitars.
Hot on her heels on May 5th will be renowned singer song writer Brian Hassan, with local singer songwriter performing tracks from each of his three albums.
And on Friday May 6th, spend an unforgettable evening with popular local artist Gerard Bradley as he launches his exciting new monthly programme, with a surprise guest each month.
For more on all the events coming up at the Alley check out the website at www.alley-theatre.com
