Altan brings spirit of Donegal to Dún Uladh

ONE of Ireland’s most popular and enduring acts, Altan, took to the grand stage at Dún Uladh at the weekend.

In what was a great night of entertainment, the spirit and sound of Altan rang around the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann’s Regional Resource Centre on Saturday night.

With a vision was to bring the unique repertoire of Donegal music to the world, the group were the first traditional Irish group to be signed to a major label when they signed with Virgin Records in 1994.

To date, they have collaborated with some of the music worlds biggest stars, including Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Bonnie Raitt, Enya and the Chieftans.

One of the band’s finest hours came with the release of Island Angel in 1993, which was recognised by Billboard World Music Charts as the second-biggest selling world music album globally in 1994, and in the same year, Altan performed for Bill Clinton at the White House.

The band would later play for US Presidents over the course of their career, as well as accompanying Irish presidents on their state visits.

The latest album celebrates the roots of their music in Donegal folklore. It was recorded in the Attica Studios in the mountains of Donegal, which contributed to a wonderful atmosphere which permeated throughout the recording.

During their Dún Uladh concert, the band played a mixture of songs from their back catalogue along with some familiar favourites – their deep and rich Donegal heritage mesmerising audiences and bringing an evening of pride and joy to local audiences.