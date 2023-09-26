Andrea Begley celebrates 10 year anniversary of talent show win

Pomeroy singer, Andrea Begley, will celebrate the tenth anniversary of her winning a TV talent show, and the release of her debut album with a very special concert at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, next month.

It has been ten years since the UK and Ireland welcomed the young Tyrone singer into their hearts, and voted her as the winner of the BBC talent show, ‘The Voice UK’.

After this incredible feat, Andrea was signed to a major record label, ‘Capitol Records’, and released her debut album, ‘The Message’, in October 2013, which charted at number seven on the UK album charts.

Andrea also released two singles on Capitol, a cover of Evanescence’s song, ‘My Immortal’, and a cover of The Script’s song, ‘Hall Of Fame’, along with her cover of Sarah McLachlan’s classic, ‘Angel’, which was her winning song on ‘The Voice’, with all three songs charting in both the UK and Irish charts.

In 2014, Begley moved back to Ireland and has continued to tour, including two Irish tours, with her aunt, Philomena Begley (pictured), in 2018 and 2019.

She has released several singles independently, with her second studio album, ‘Soul of a Songbird’, being released on December 2019.

Andrea is also a passionate volunteer and campaigner for the Royal Institute of Blind People.

She began volunteering for the organisation at the age of 19, and today, Andrea is chair of the network committee for the organisation in the North.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of winning ‘The Voice UK’ in 2013, Andrea will take to the stage at the Burnavon Theatre for a special look back at her big win. She will be joined on the night by her aunt, the ‘Queen of Country’, Philomena Begley. Andrea will perform songs from her UK top ten album, ‘The Message’, as well as other much-loved classics.

l You can buy tickets for the event on Saturday, October 7 at the Burnavon Theatre Box Office, or online on the theatre website, ‘www.burnavon.com’.