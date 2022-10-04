Array of events planned for Positive Ageing Month

An extensive array of events and exciting workshops to bring older people together to combat loneliness and promote friendships are taking place across Omagh to celebrate October’s ‘Positive Ageing Month’.

The events are being organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and lead partners, Western Health and Social Care Trust, Public Health Agency and South West Age Partnership.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, explained that ‘helping and encouraging older people to lead more independent, engaged and socially-connected lives’ are key themes of the council’s ‘Corporate Plan 2020 – 2024’.

“Positive Ageing Month is one such initiative where an extensive array of events and workshops can promote this objective,” he said.

“The recent Census found that 18 per-cent of the population in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area is aged 65 years and over – an increase from 14 per-cent in 2011,” Mr McElduff added.

“Therefore, celebrations such as Positive Ageing Month are particularly important and welcome.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to participate in the events,” he added.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) global network for age-friendly cities and communities.

“Therefore,” Barry continued. “I am delighted that the council has been able to put together such a wide range of activities delivered in-person and online for you all to celebrate Positive Ageing Month.”

Brónach McMonagle, involvement manager of Western Health and Social Care Trust said that the Trust was ‘delighted to, once again, support the Positive Ageing campaign’.

“There are a wide-range of events and activities for all our older people, and we are pleased to see the promotion of the five steps to wellbeing,” she said. “There are: Be active, Connect, take notice, give and keep learning.

“We would like to thank our partners as this initiative shows what we can achieve when we work together.

“We encourage everyone to take a look at this year’s brochure and get involved as much as you can.”

Marj Aitken, chair of South West Partnership said that it was ‘fantastic’ to see such a variety of events and programmes for Positive Ageing Month.

“Please take some time to check through the booklet, share the information with your family and friends but most importantly get involved,” she advised.

“I look forward to seeing some of you throughout this month of October.”

For further information on the programme for ‘Positive Ageing Month’ in the Fermanagh and Omagh district and how to book events, please visit the council website at ‘www.fermanaghomagh.com/

communityservices/agefriendly’.