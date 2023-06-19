Artfunkle to host painting workshops in Dungannon

From painting workshops to craft camps and teen nights, Dungannonn-based art group, ‘Artfunkle’, are currently preparing for a busy summer with something on offer for people of all ages who wish to exercise their creative side.

Artfunkle’s summer events will kick off at their base in Dungannon Enterprise Centre on June 22 with a ‘Teen Night’, followed by their popular ‘Paint and Sip’ night, with a ‘bring your own booze’ approach, on June 23.

The latter event has proved a particular hit in the past, allowing those in attendance to relax and enjoy their favourite tipple as they create.

There will also be an arts and crafts summer camp for kids on July 4-5 and August 8-9 from 10am-12pm, with a

teen summer camp sandwiched in-between on August 3-4 from

12pm-2pm.

Since 2015, Artfunkle have hosted workshops for community groups, corporate packages, paint and sip events, teen nights, Saturday kids club and private parties – specialising in children’s birthday parties.

Founder and events host, Leon Hughes, said that Artfunkle is ‘all about creating a relaxed atmosphere for a little bit of “me time” to get creative, de-stress, have fun and produce a piece of art’.

“We cater for the complete beginner and those who have some previous experience with workshops suitable for all ages and abilities,” Leon said.

“I love seeing people’s happy faces when they become immersed in being creative, something that we can all do but don’t have the confidence or make time for.

“It really can help with improving mental health; taking the time to do something for yourself, forgetting

about the outside world for a few hours, and having a laugh while being creative.”

Artfunkle also offer a bespoke ‘Arty Party’, offering a hassle free birthday party packages with an hour-and-a-half of canvas painting, followed by food and cake that can either be arranged by them, or you can bring your own.

All materials will be supplied, and booking is essential.

l For more information or to see what else is on offer, please visit www.artfunkle.co.uk.