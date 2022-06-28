Adam is reaching for the stars!

COOKSTOWN astrophotographer is in the running to win a prestigious cosmic competition.

For his breathtaking photograph featuring a nearby swirling galaxy of stars, a talented astrophotographer from Cookstown is in the running to win a prestigious competition – but he is in need of your votes to launch him into the orbit of victory!

Taking part in ‘Reach for the Stars’, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), Adam Jeffers has been shortlisted in the ‘Out of this World’ category of the cosmic competition, which aims to find the best astrophotographs taken in Ireland over the past year.

More than 160 images were submitted in total, with 40 selected for the shortlist.

There are two categories in the competition, ‘Out of this World’ and ‘Back on Earth’, the former featuring images that depict elements of astronomical interest, while the latter showcases astrolandcape images and elements such as nature, cityscapes, land or water.

Alongside the ‘Public Choice Award’, for the winner of the online public vote, an overall winner and runners-up will be chosen by the judging panel, which includes: Professor Peter Gallagher, Head of Astrophysics at DIAS; Brenda Fitzsimons, Picture Editor of The Irish Times; John Flannery, Vice-President of the Irish Astronomical Society; and Niamh Breathnach, Director, Alice PR & Events.

This year will also see the inclusion of a ‘star’ prize to mark the 75th anniversary of the ‘School of Cosmic Physics’.

One photograph that depicts the work of one or more of the research areas carried out at the school, such as solar and stellar physics and space weather to planetary science, geological formations and star formations, will be selected for the prize.

Professor Peter Gallagher of DIAS said that he was delighted to be judging the stellar competition for a second time.

“The standard of entries has been excellent again this year,” he said. “It’s amazing what the photographers have been able to capture; from stars and galaxies that are millions of light years away, to stunning scenery back on earth.

“We hope the people of Tyrone will get involved again this year in the public vote and cast their vote for their favourite image,” he added.

Dr Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS, said that the online public vote to select the winner of the ‘Public Choice Award’ is a ‘great way to introduce people to the world of astrophotography’.

“Some of the entries capture very complex astronomical features, while others depict stunning Irish landscapes to showcase different aspects of astronomy,” she said. “It will be a difficult task for people to choose a favourite in the online public vote – and for the judging panel to select an overall winner. I’m so impressed by the level of creativity and skill we have amongst photographers in Tyrone and right across the country.”

All shortlisted images – including Adam Jeffers’ photograph – can be viewed on the ‘Reach for the Stars’ website, www.reachforthestars.ie, where members of the public can also cast their vote for their favourite image.

l Votes for the ‘Public Choice Award’ are restricted to one vote per person, and voting will close at midnight on Sunday, July 3, 2022. One small vote for Adam, could be one giant leap for his competition hopes.