Niall ‘delighted’ to display his colourful art at Stendhal

A TALENTED artist who hails from Omagh was one of the lucky few to be selected to have their work on display at Stendhal Festival 2023.

Niall Taggart is best-known locally for his colourful portraits, and his vibrant and detailed works took pride of place at the ‘Art’ section of the County Derry festival, which features different artists every year.

Speaking with the UH, the creative painter said that he was ‘delighted’ to be approached by the festival – and that he would highly-recommend the annual extravaganza of talent to fun-loving folks.

“I was delighted to be approached by Melissa Hogg who works at the festival after she saw some of my work on social media,” he recalled.

“She liked my art and asked me to be a part of the exhibition.

“Melissa and the other organiser of the art exhibition, Angela Weaver, provided all the artists involved with a fantastic space to showcase our work to a wonderful audience.”

ATMOSPHERE

The festival goers were able to enjoy the atmosphere of the Stendhal Festival, including all the wonderful musicians, comedians, and events that were organised over the weekend.

“To get such an opportunity to display my work and hear so much positive feedback from all the visitors to the exhibition was great.

“I loved meeting all the other artists as well and having great conversations about art,” Niall added.

“I could not recommend Stendhal Festival highly enough, and I will certainly be back next year.”

Stendhal Festival is one of the North’s largest music events, which takes place across three days each Held at a farm site in the townland of Drumsurn in Co Derry, acts from across the globe come to perform at the festival.

And this year, performances from acts such as Newton Faulkner, Turin Brakes, The Wailers and Bell X1 had the crowds going wild.