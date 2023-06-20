Popular DJ remembers friend Christy Dignam

The passing of celebrated Aslan frontman Christy Dignam from cancer on Tuesday unleashed an outpouring of grief and memories from musicians and music fans all over Ireland.

Locally, Strabane man and Highland Radio DJ Paul McDevitt, was privileged enough to call Christy Dignam a ‘friend.’

“I first met Christy about 20 years ago,” Paul recalled. “I’d been following the band since day one in 1988; their music sucked me in straight away. I did an interview with Aslan member Billy McGuinness and through that encounter I met Christy.

“Straight away, I found Christy a lovely, warm, charismatic human being; no airs or graces and always appreciative of other people and he made you feel at ease within minutes of meeting.

“He was also very encouraging to other artists, a huge advocate of the Irish music scene. He was more than generous with his time, always willing to have a chat on the radio any time he was asked.”

Known mostly for their huge hit, ‘Crazy World’ Aslan were one of Ireland’s premier acts with a huge fan base.

This week Paul admitted to being ‘a little choked up’ when Christy announced that he considered the Strabane man a ‘friend’; something which has stayed with Paul ever since.

Paul also paid tribute to the way that Christy battled his demons, which included sexual abuse trauma and heroin addiction, an affliction which led to him being sacked from his own band.

He continued, “I spoke with Christy a few months before he died and found he was a different person; his whole outlook to life had changed; maybe due to knowing he didn’t have long left.

“He fought his illness with great dignity and aplomb for ten years, with a positive mind-set. Christy told me that, when he was diagnosed, Bono turned up at his house with a book of spiritualism quotes that he cherished, dispelling the myth that the two bands were rivals and didn’t like each other.

“Music will be worse off now with Christy Dignam gone; an absolutely wonderful human being and someone I was proud to call ’friend.’”