Strabane artist paints ‘Lord of the Dance’ special birthday gift

WHEN we think of ‘Lord of the Dance,’ thoughts instantly turn to Irish-American Riverdance star Michael Flatley. Last week, however Mr Flatley encountered ‘Lord of the Easel’ after being presented with a portrait painted by a local artist.

Odran McDaid, who describes himself as ‘full-time artist, part-time barista’ thanks to his work in a local coffee shop, was commissioned to do a painting destined for the ‘Feet of Flames’ star.

Asked how it came about, Odran explained, “Joe Gallagher of Joe Gallagher Entertainments was familiar with previous work he’d seen me do and is a good friend of Michael Flatley’s so he commissioned me to do a portrait of Michael for him. Michael’s birthday happened recently and Joe was unsure what to get him before going down for a visit.

“Joe approached me a few weeks ago and, in-between working I was able to finish the painting in just over two weeks, taking 40 hours in total, painting whenever I was free.”

Odran, who describes his painting style as ‘exaggerated realism full of chaos and colour’, handed over his work to Joe last Wednesday and admits to being chuffed after receiving a personal video from Michael thanking him for his ‘fabulous talent and work’ and said it would have pride of place in his Castlehyde House mansion in North Cork.

Odran admitted that whilst this is his first commission for a famous person he hopes in the future that more famous paintings may be on the cards.

“Who knows, maybe some of Michael’s famous friends will see my work hanging in his house and come looking for me to paint something for them!” he remarked.